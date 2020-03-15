Tobacco Stops With Me encourages Oklahomans to participate in the Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action on March 18. The event, formerly known as Kick Butts Day, is a national day of activism that empowers youth to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry.
Youth tobacco rates are at a 20-year high in the U.S. due to the worsening youth e-cigarette epidemic, and tobacco is still the No. 1 cause of death in the nation and across the globe. In Oklahoma, 1 in 6 teens report using e-cigarettes.
“The use of JUUL, disposable vapes and other e-cigarettes is rising among teens and young adults in our state, but Oklahoma youth also have the power to educate their peers and decision makers about the harm caused by these tobacco products,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “On this Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, youth in Oklahoma and across the country will stand up to the tobacco industry and its deceptive practices so that more of their friends and peers won’t take up its addictive products.”
On March 18, students, teachers, parents, elected leaders, health professionals, advocates and concerned citizens just like you are standing up to Take Down Tobacco by coming together to organize events that:
• Raise awareness of the problem of tobacco use in their community
• Encourage youth to reject the tobacco industry’s deceptive marketing and stay tobacco-free
• Urge elected officials to take action to protect kids from tobacco
According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, in 2019, about 1 in 3 high school students and 1 in 8 middle school students were current tobacco users. E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco products.
Tobacco companies still spend $172 million yearly to market tobacco products in Oklahoma, particularly to youth and young adults. Companies know that if kids are addicted to tobacco by age 18, they are likely to become lifelong smokers.
Protections have been made at the federal level to prevent youth tobacco use. On Dec. 20, 2019, the president signed a law raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. Studies show that 9 out of 10 smokers started before the age of 18. Effective immediately, this regulation is expected protect thousands of youth from ever starting tobacco.
Oklahoma youth who participate in Student Wellness Action Teams (SWAT) support the new law and are happy to let Big Tobacco Know that their products have no place in their lives.
While Tobacco 21 is a step in the right direction, the surge in youth e-cigarette continues to garner national concern. In December 2018, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory noting that youth e-cigarette use had become a public health epidemic.
Tobacco Stops With Me, a program of TSET, provides tools and information to Oklahomans so they can choose to support healthier tobacco-free environments where they live, work, learn and play. Take Down Tobacco is a project of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
