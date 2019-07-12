While we mostly focus on physical and mental aspects of health, there is another vital piece which can affect a person overall, financial health. It is important to investigate this in our daily lives in order to put ourselves on the right path for success. According to Monday Under 30, there are five ways to evaluate financial help to start off on the right foot for the future.
• Determine your net worth
This process includes compiling everything you own versus everything you owe. By doing this you can establish your net worth and compare it to the past and the future to see how it is trending. This is an important starting point, and it is okay if it is not what you would like it to be at this point in life.
• Calculate your debt-to-income ratio
After compiling your net worth, it is key to then focus on your debt-to-income. This factors your gross income against the debts you owe in various capacities. This can be a mortgage, car loan, student loans, etc. It is recommended to have a debt-to-income ratio of 30 percent or lower. This number is important for future planning if you were need to acquire a loan as it does affect your credit score.
• Evaluate your housing situation
Many people can find themselves in situations where they are in a home paying nearly 40 percent of their budget on a lease or mortgage. Evaluate the space you need versus what you want so you can keep yourself in a safe range of spending. There are other factors to consider when choosing housing. If you live in the area you work and play, there may be reason to not invest in a car as you can walk or ride your bike to most locations. Other factors may include if you are commuting to work from your home and estimating expenses for travel against what you are paying in housing costs.
• Find out where your money is going
This is where budget comes in! It can be common to not keep an eye on where your money is going every month, but this can become a sticky situation without planning. It is a good idea to become acquainted with your spending so you can also turn around and save. Keep track of your spending for a few months in order to see where it is all going. This way you can in turn factor a monthly budget for such items. There are a few online tools and phone applications to assist you in this as well.
• Make sure your investment strategy is aligned with your situation
It is never too early to invest in your future. At this time, you should be considering retirement already and contributing to a 401(k) or an IRA. Investing should definitely come after you have established an emergency fund, which can be up to six months’ worth of your expenses. After attaining this fund, consider your risk tolerance and your values and goals for the future. This will help you in making investment decisions. It is always a good idea to seek advice from a financial advisor as well if you have questions.
Among many aspects to health, financial health is not one we always consider. It is nearly as important as focusing on your physical and mental health as it is how the world functions. Without money, we are unable to attain many of our daily needs let alone ones in the future.
For more information and resources on becoming financially healthy, please contact your local TSET Healthy Living Program at 405.780.7309.
Lissette Minges is a TSET Healthy Living Program Specialist.
