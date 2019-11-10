Each year, millions of Americans participate in the Great American Smokeout by putting down their cigarettes and taking a step towards a healthier, smoke-free life. This year’s Smokeout on November 21 is an opportunity for smokers to quit smoking, even if for one day.
Quitting even for a day is a challenge, which is why the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline offers free services to help tobacco users break their nicotine addictions. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is funded by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET).
“This is a life-changing event, and when you quit, you’re making one of the biggest decisions of your life,” said Debra Anderson of McAlester, a Helpline user. Oklahoma smokers can benefit from the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline’s free services and tools both during the Smokeout and the rest of the year.
“Year after year, participants in the Great American Smokeout take the first step toward a healthier life, free of addiction to nicotine,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Whether you’re thinking about quitting tobacco, currently quitting tobacco, or supporting loved ones in their quit journey, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline can provide free resources and support.”
The Helpline provides free services such as text and email support, calls with a Quit Coach, and free nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum or lozenges.
“I couldn’t have done it by myself,” said Shaun Pryor of Edmond, a former tobacco user. “The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline was instrumental in my success.”
Quit Coaches are available 24/7 to create customized Quit Plans for registrants. Ronnie Trentham of Stilwell, a former tobacco user, urges current users to sign up for the free services offered by the Helpline and not to be too stubborn to ask for help. Trentham has survived seven bouts of cancer caused by tobacco use.
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. Connect with the Helpline through social media by liking the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline on Facebook or following @OKhelpline on Twitter
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is a free service for Oklahomans who want to quit tobacco. Funding is primarily provided by the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Health Care Authority, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline has served nearly 400,000 Oklahomans since 2003 and has been ranked among the top quitlines for reaching tobacco users seeking treatment for the last ten years by the North American Quitline Consortium.
Thomas Larson, TSET, Director of Public Information and Outreach.
