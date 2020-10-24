October is National Healthy Lung Month and the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) encourages Oklahomans to breathe easy by quitting tobacco and working together to create more smoke- and vape-free places.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report lung disease is the third leading cause of death in Oklahoma, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths each year. This is the second highest rate of lung disease deaths in the nation. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a progressive condition causing breathlessness, affects 8.3% of Oklahomans. Plus, 10.3% of adults and 13.2% of children live with asthma in the Sooner State.
In 2020, lung and bronchus cancer in Oklahoma is estimated to be the state’s highest new cancer case type at 3,200 cases. It is by far the leading cancer type for estimated deaths, according to the American Lung Association.
In 2018, TSET’s Tobacco Stops With Me public education program released a 7-point-policy-plan, supported by more than 30 partners, that could cut Oklahoma’s smoking rate in half by 2028 if implemented. So far, one of the seven policies has been passed – raising the tobacco age to 21. There is still more to do and a clear plan that supports improved lung health in Oklahoma is needed.
Secondhand smoke’s direct impact
The most effective way to protect people from secondhand smoke is through 100% clean indoor air policies. Oklahoma and Tennessee are the only two states in the country that continue to allow citizens to be exposed to secondhand smoke – which contains toxic chemicals, including 70 known to cause cancer. In Oklahoma, exposure to secondhand smoke continues to be a serious health problem. It’s currently legal to smoke in Oklahoma hotels, bars and even in-home daycares when children aren’t present. Secondhand smoke puts employees at elevated risk of heart disease, respiratory diseases and countless other illnesses. At bars and clubs, where numerous people are smoking in the same enclosed area, these contaminants amplify, making for an even more toxic environment.
Protecting Our Youth
An overwhelming majority of Oklahomans (71%) agree that smoking should not be allowed in vehicles when children are present. In this region, Arkansas and Louisiana have enacted laws to protect children, yet Oklahoma kids are still left unprotected. Children are particularly vulnerable to secondhand smoke. Their bodies and lungs aren’t fully developed. Exposure to secondhand smoke leaves children at a greater risk for serious health issues, including: respiratory illness, ear infections, lung infections, asthma attacks, bronchitis and cancer.
COVID-19 and quitting
While quitting is always beneficial, doing so during the pandemic could help one’s body stave off infection or serious complications. The CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) report that smoking and vaping increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Ready, Set, Quit
For Oklahomans ready to quit or looking for more information about quitting, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is available. The Helpline has provided FREE cessation services, including gum, patches and lozenges, to more than 450,000 Oklahomans since 2003. Through free services, resources, a supportive online community and more, the Helpline supports tobacco users during their quit journey and to stay quit. The recently redesigned Helpline website also provides tools for friends and family supporting a quitter, plus free materials for health care providers and guidance for employers seeking to create tobacco-free workplaces. To sign up, visit OKhelpline.com or call 1-800-QUIT NOW.
New texting support for teens
In Oklahoma, 1 in 5 students use some form of tobacco. My Life, My Quit is an evidenced-based cessation program that offers free live text support, web chat and phone coaching designed specifically for teens 13-17 years old looking for help quitting tobacco. To sign up for services, teens can text “Start My Quit” to 855-891-9989 for real-time coaching or visit MyLifeMyQuit.com to enroll online. Registration and use of services are confidential, and nicotine replacement therapy is not provided.
