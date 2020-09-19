Oklahoma’s Tobacco Endowment Settlement Trust announced that communities and schools can begin applying for grants from the TSET Healthy Incentive Program that began Tuesday.
The TSET Healthy Incentive Program offers separate grants for cities and towns, and for schools and school districts. The grants help those entities adopt best and promising practices in tobacco-free environments, nutrition, physical activity and employee wellness.
“Both incentive grant programs complement TSET’s programs and public education initiatives that seek to reduce the leading causes of death in Oklahoma – lung disease, heart disease, diabetes and cancer,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Since 2012, these grants have empowered Oklahomans in all 77 counties to make healthier choices to eat better, move more and be tobacco free.”
To become eligible for the grants, schools and communities must pass approved policies to promote health and wellness. Grant funds have been used for a variety of projects including playground equipment, walking tracks, active learning equipment and more.
The grants are open until maximum funding has been allocated. The funds are limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis. The application period closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
In FY2020, TSET awarded $706,000 in grants to 23 communities and $709,000 in grants to 39 school districts and 11 school sites.
For more information about the TSET Healthy Communities Incentive Grants, visit tset.ok.gov/content/healthy-communities-incentive-grants or contact Connie Befort, program manager, at cbefort@tset.ok.gov.
For more information about the TSET Healthy Schools Incentive Grants, visit tset.ok.gov/content/healthy-schools-incentive-grants or contact Sharon Howard, program manager, at sharonh@tset.ok.gov.
