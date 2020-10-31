The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust and Oklahoma Physician Manpower Training Commission welcomed Dr. Laurel Stacy to Cushing as a member of the newest class of the Physician Loan Repayment Program recipients serving rural communities across the state.
Stacy is a family medicine physician working at Utica Park Clinic and participating in the four-year medical loan repayment program that helps to address the critical shortage of physicians in rural areas like Payne County.
“Because of physicians like Dr. Stacy, many more citizens of Oklahoma can get access to critical health care services, services which are often delayed or skipped because of the distance to a doctor’s office,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET. “TSET’s mission-driven support of rural physician access is an investment in Oklahomans and vital to the long-term health of our citizens.”
Since 2013, TSET has been working with the Oklahoma Physician Manpower Training Commission to financially support the placement of physicians in rural areas of Oklahoma. Of the physician loan repayment, TSET provides 40% of the total funding for each TSET sponsored physician, making it one of the largest contributors to this public/private collaborative partnership. TSET public funds are matched by both public and private entities to ensure that physicians are placed in communities with the most need. Public and private partners providing match include hospitals, cities, insurance providers, medical associations, and banks.
“PMTC is grateful for the opportunity to partner with TSET and for their commitment to the Commission’s efforts to expand the availability of physicians and quality healthcare to rural Oklahoma”, said Janie Thompson, executive director of PMTC. “Thanks to this partnership, the Physician Loan Repayment Program has allowed rural communities the opportunity to decrease the financial burden of medical education debt and starting a new medical practice for new physicians in a rural community.”
In the past three months, the Physician Loan Repayment Program has added 15 new physicians in 12 separate communities. The program also saw four physicians complete the program this year. TSET funding supports up to 42 physicians within the loan repayment program.
“With more than 50 full-time health care providers in rural Oklahoma communities like Cushing, Utica Park Clinic has prioritized medical care in these areas for years,” said Jim Kaltenbacher, UPC chief executive officer. “In conjunction with Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, patients have come to rely on our physicians for care in family medicine; internal medicine; pediatrics; OB/Gyn; orthopedics; urology; and ear, nose and throat. The addition of Dr. Stacy to our team of physicians in Cushing allows increased access for residents of this area to receive the timely and effective care they need.”
Physicians who participate in the program for up to four years can receive $200,000 in student loan repayment assistance. According to the American Medical Association, a physician in Oklahoma supports 11.7 jobs on average and generates $1.9 million in annual economic activity in his or her community.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations working toward shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. Investing $45 million in prevention and research in Oklahoma each year, TSET has been a driving force in the decade-long decline in tobacco use in the state. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working across Oklahoma, by cultivating innovative and life-changing research, and by working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. To learn more, visit www.tset.ok.gov.
Thomas Larson, Director of Public Information and Outreach.
