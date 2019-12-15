The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust has announced the release of a Request for Proposals for the new TSET Healthy Living Program 2.0 community grant.
The program will support communities in developing strategies, programs and policies to improve health by preventing or reducing tobacco use, improving nutrition, and increasing physical activity in an effort to decrease premature death in Oklahoma. The program seeks to work in communities where health risk factors – tobacco use, poor nutrition and sedentary lifestyle – are among the highest.
“For five years, TSET’s Healthy Living Program has worked with community partners across the state to improve the health, wellbeing and quality of life of Oklahomans,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee. “This new program takes findings from the original Healthy Living Program and focuses our efforts on Oklahomans who experience the greatest health disparities and the worst health outcomes.”
TSET Healthy Living Program 2.0 will focus on the geographic areas within the state of Oklahoma where the greatest need for interventions in tobacco control and obesity prevention and reduction exists. Reviewers will give preference to counties with the highest health–related risk factors. Grants will be for a five-year period with an annual funding renewal process.
Three behaviors – tobacco-use, poor nutrition, and sedentary lifestyle – contribute to four chronic conditions – cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and lung disease – that are responsible for 65% of all deaths in Oklahoma.
With the TSET Healthy Living Program and the earlier Communities of Excellence grants, TSET worked to address these issues by investing in comprehensive community programs that enable local grantees to work directly in their communities to improve health and create environments that support healthy choices. Grantees have worked across a variety of organizations to create meaningful opportunities for Oklahomans to eat better, move more, and be tobacco-free.
The current Healthy Living Program works with 47 grantees covering 62 counties. Grantees have successfully worked with local businesses, schools, community organizations and cities to adopt over 1,500 tobacco-free and wellness policies. Grantees have worked with nearly 2,000 partner organizations statewide impacting almost 2.5 million Oklahomans through policy and changes to the environment.
Proposals for the new RFP may be submitted by community-based organizations in Oklahoma that will work to prevent and reduce tobacco use and obesity through evidence-based, comprehensive strategic actions across priority populations.
Applications are due on February 28, 2020. The TSET Board of Directors will consider applications during their May 2020 meeting. Grantee funding will begin July 1, 2020.
For more information or to read the RFP, visit TSET.ok.gov or call 405-521-3892.
Thomas Larson, TSET Director of Public Information and Outreach.
