In an effort to ensure that young people in Oklahoma grow up with healthy habits, the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) on Monday announced the release of a funding opportunity for an organization to run a youth tobacco and obesity prevention campaign.
The Request for Proposals calls for applications from organizations that are capable of producing a statewide education campaign focused on Oklahoma youth aged 13 to 18. Applicants will demonstrate their ability to quickly roll out proven and evaluated mass media messaging that can be deployed to prevent and reduce nicotine, tobacco use and obesity in Oklahoman’s youth. The campaign, utilizing social and digital advertising as well as traditional mass media, is intended to decrease tobacco use and promote physical activity and better nutrition to reduce and prevent obesity among Oklahoma youth.
In developing a multi-year strategic plan last fall, the TSET Board of Directors identified focusing prevention efforts on youth as a key area of focus. In January, the Board of Directors earmarked funds for a statewide campaign to support healthy choices for children and prevent young people from starting to use nicotine and tobacco products.
“Healthy habits adopted in childhood are foundational to creating a healthier Oklahoma. Programs that educate and support young people in making healthy choices cement those healthy habits that last a lifetime,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee. “These new youth-focused educational messages add one more way that TSET is working to prevent Oklahoma’s leading causes of preventable death, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
The successful applicant will have a proven track record for developing tobacco and obesity prevention campaigns for youth. If a successful bidder is chosen, the educational messaging campaign is expected to launch in the fall.
Media campaigns that promote and support healthy choices are a recommended practice by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for preventing and reducing tobacco use and other negative health behaviors. Tobacco industry documents highlight the industry’s practice of marketing their addictive products to children younger than age 18.
Due to the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, proposals for the new RFP may be submitted through an electronic process only. Agencies interested in applying are encouraged review the Youth Media and Marketing Campaigns RFP on the TSET.ok.gov website at https://tset.ok.gov/content/requests-proposals.
Applications are due on May 13, 2020, by 4 p.m. CDT. The TSET Board of Directors will consider applications during their regular meeting on May 19, 2020. Funding will begin July 1, 2020.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, cultivating innovative and life-changing research, and working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. TSET – Better Lives Through Better Health. To learn more go to: tset.ok.gov.
