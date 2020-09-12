Shape Your Future, a program of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Trust, is debuting new educational messaging with the “The Power of One,” a campaign highlighting how incorporating small, healthy habits into your daily routine adds up to a healthier lifestyle over time. “The Power of One” provides information on making better decisions on the foods you eat, choosing water over sugar-sweetened beverages, adding more physical activity into your daily routine and the importance of getting enough sleep to keep you and your family powered up to tackle the day.
The launch of “The Power of One” educational campaign syncs up with the observance of National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month in September. Oklahoma’s youth obesity rate is 8th-highest among states participating in the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, with 17.6% of Oklahoma high school students (approximately 30,000 students) considered obese. According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, 1 in 3 children ages 10-17 are overweight or obese in Oklahoma. Poor nutrition, lack of proper sleep, sedentary lifestyles and the overconsumption of sugary drinks are the main contributors to obesity.
“It’s not always easy to be healthy when juggling our lives, and during this COVID-19 pandemic it has proven to be even more challenging,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Shape Your Future’s goal is to help make healthy choices easy. That helps make healthy habits routine. ‘The Power of One’ series focuses on encouraging Oklahomans to adopt – and build upon – one new healthy habit to feel better and live healthier lives.”
This month, Shape Your Future is also partnering with Healthy Schools Oklahoma to showcase easy ways you can be physically active as a family. Log on to our website to follow along with Oklahoma physical education teachers as they guide you through free workouts you can do at home.
“HSOK is excited to partner with TSET to reach more families and students across the state of Oklahoma. The videos provide easy and fun ideas to stay active and healthy while at home,” said Lindsi Lemons, HSOK, executive director.
The TSET Healthy Youth Initiative was introduced in August. It expands TSET’s educational messaging aimed at reducing obesity to include Oklahoma youth. This new statewide educational campaign will address obesity as well as the high rates of vape and tobacco use among Oklahoma youth ages 13-18.
The TSET Healthy Youth Initiative reaches out to Oklahoma’s rural and urban youth through digital and social media and through traditional media where families see information together. The messaging will provide nutritional information, empowering teens across the state to make healthier choices throughout their day.
Find more tips and tools for healthier lifestyle at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
