Tobacco Stops With Me, a program of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Trust debuted two new ads in the “Not OK” media campaign on Monday calling attention to Oklahoma’s need for common-sense, proven tobacco control policies.
The campaign educates Oklahomans about the benefits of tobacco control and prevention policies such as comprehensive smokefree places, raising the minimum tobacco purchase age from 18 to 21, prohibiting smoking in cars with children present and more.
“Enacting these simple, common-sense policies would have an immediate impact on the health and wellbeing of Oklahomans,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Tobacco industry lobbyists carved deadly exemptions into our state’s tobacco control laws. We can do more to protect Oklahoma children and workers from secondhand smoke, curb teen smoking and create an environment that helps current smokers quit. The people of Oklahoma deserve the same protections that benefit residents in many other states, including some of our neighbors.”
In Oklahoma 7,500 adults die from tobacco-related illness each year. In addition, tobacco use costs Oklahoma $1.62 billion in health care costs, $2.1 billion in productivity losses and $264 million in Medicaid costs annually. The average household carries an annual tax burden of $828 just to offset the cost of smoking-related expenditures to state government.
“Whether you smoke or not, you’re paying a price related to smoking in Oklahoma,” Bisbee said. “Medical expenses from smoking drain taxpayer dollars and productivity losses are a drag on our economy. Preventing tobacco use through proven policy change is key to improving citizens’ health and reducing costs to the state and businesses. These policies will benefit every Oklahoman.”
While Oklahoma’s current smoking rate is 20.1%, the lack of comprehensive smokefree policies and a lower legal purchasing age leaves many Oklahomans, including children, vulnerable to the dangers of tobacco use and secondhand smoke.
One of the new commercials notes that young people take risks, and nine of 10 smokers start before age 18. Many of the risks kids take, though, don’t lead to a lifetime of addiction, chronic disease and premature death.
“Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death in the United States, killing more people than alcohol, AIDS, car accidents, illegal drugs, homicides and suicides combined,” said Bruce Benjamin, chair of the TSET Board of Directors. “By implementing proven, effective tobacco control and prevention policies, we can save Oklahomans from the terrible toll of smoking and prevent Big Tobacco from attracting and addicting its next generation of customers.”
Other ads in the “Not OK” campaign advocate for comprehensive smokefree indoor air, ending smoking in vehicles when children are present and other modern tobacco control and prevention policies.
Oklahomans can to learn more by visiting StopsWithMe.com/Not-OK and showing their support for improving health in the state.
Thomas Larson is the TSET Director of Public Information and Outreach.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations working towards shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, by cultivating innovative and life-changing research, and by working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. TSET – Better Lives Through Better Health. To learn more, go totset.ok.gov.
