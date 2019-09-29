Shape Your Future encourages students, families, communities and schools across Oklahoma to get their daily 60 minutes of physical activity by “walking n’ rolling” during the 21st Annual Walk or Bike to School Day on Oct. 2.
Regular physical activity not only helps reduce childhood obesity, it helps strengthen kids’ brains, boost the immune system, improve sleep and reduce stress. This results in fewer absences and disciplinary problems. Aside from improved physical and mental health, active students also gain improved self-confidence and self-esteem.
“Riding bikes or walking to school is a simple way for kids to fit extra physical activity into their day,” said Melinda Caldwell, a HLP grantee. “Every step adds up to healthier children. Encouraging healthful living while your kids are young will teach them healthy habits that will stay with them for life.”
Last year, thousands of students, parents and teachers participated in Walk or Bike to School Day, including hundreds of Oklahomans at more than 70 schools across the state. This year, Shape Your Future is encouraging even more students, parents and teachers to participate. Walk or Bike to School Day is an easy way for kids to get their recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity. Plus, the day highlights the need for policies and projects that support safe, active communities – like sidewalks, bicycle lanes, crosswalks and walking trails.
Additionally, Shape Your Future is providing several ways participants can walk n’ roll on their way to school on Oct. 2:
START A WALK N’ ROLL BAND
On the way to school, bring the whole family along. Make the day a community event by inviting friends and neighbors to participate too. Or, see if your school has a walking school bus program. If they don’t, volunteer to start one! Learn more about how to get going at walkingschoolbus.org.
GO ON TOUR AROUND THE COMMUNITY
If you live too far from school or don’t have access to safe routes, designate a starting point for you and your family to park. Then, get the show on the road and walk or bike from there.
PERFORM AT SCHOOL
Host an event at your school, like a “walk n’ roll” parade. Have it during a school assembly, and let students become “walk stars.”
PUT ON AN ENCORE
Don’t stop at just one day! Try walking to school once or twice a week. Form a healthy habit and help get in 60 minutes of daily physical activity by starting your day being active!
On Oct. 2, adults can join the movement by walking or biking to work! Put your helmet on and put the pedal to the pavement on your way to work. It’s a great way for you to get your recommended 30 minutes of daily physical activity. Plus, you’ll avoid traffic jams and save money on gas!
Shape Your Future supports TSET’s mission to improve the health of every Oklahoman. TSET’s program, grant and research efforts focus on reducing the leading causes of preventable death, cancer and cardiovascular disease. TSET is focused on creating healthy environments where Oklahomans live, work, learn and play by making the healthy choice the easy choice.
For more information about Walk and Bike to School Day and for healthy tips and resources, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com. Connect with Shape Your Future on Facebook or Twitter (@ShapeFutureOK) to enter contests, share photos and videos, and access other exciting tools.
Shape Your Future encourages Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco free to improve community health. By leading healthy lifestyles, Oklahomans can decrease the number of citizens who fall victim to death and disease while increasing community health, physical activity and quality of life. For more information, go to ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.