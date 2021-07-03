Osteoporosis is a very common and dangerous condition which is characterized by the body having too much bone loss or making too little bone, or both. About 54 million Americans have osteoporosis, and studies show that one in two women and up to one in four men age 50 and older will break a bone due to this condition. Osteoporosis means “porous bone”, which under a microscope, a healthy bone looks like honeycomb. However, when osteoporosis happens, the holes and spaces in the honeycomb are larger than they should be. These bone have lost density or mass and do not contain normal tissue structure. As you may know, when bones become weaker and less dense, they are more likely to break.
Osteoporotic bone breaks most commonly occur in the hip, spine or wrist, but that does not mean these are the only bones that can break. This condition can also cause some patients to loose height. When osteoporosis affects the vertebrae, or any bone in the spine, it can lead to a stooped or hunched posture. Unfortunately, this condition is often called a silent disease because an individual cannot feel their bones weakening. Breaking a bone is usually the first sign of osteoporosis, or people may feel as if they are getting shorter or their back is curving forward. If you or someone you know is experiencing this, be sure to consult your doctor immediately.
Osteoporosis can be treated a couple different ways. First off, it is vitally important to make sure you are getting enough calcium through your diet. If this is a challenge, it is recommended to take supplements of 1,000 milligrams per day for adults and 1,200 milligrams per day for women over 50 or men over age 70. Vitamin D is important because it helps your body absorb calcium from foods you eat. The recommended daily dose is 400-800 international units (IU) or 800-1000 IU for adults aged 50 or older. Another important way of treating osteoporosis would be to exercise. Any amount of exercise can help increase bone density but weight-bearing exercises are the most sufficient. The FDA has also approved certain drugs called bisphosphonates as a preventive measure and to treat osteoporosis. This class of drug, helps slow bone loss and they have also been shown to reduce the risk of fractures.
Although osteoporosis is very common and many people suffer with it, there are preventive measures individuals can take to decrease their risk for this condition. Making sure that you are consuming enough calcium and vitamin D is the first line of defense against this condition. Avoiding excess alcohol consumption and quitting smoking and if you are a smoker will help reduce the risk. Also, being physically active and doing weight-bearing exercises will increase bone density or at least reduce bone loss. Practicing balancing activities will improve balance and therefore, reduce the risk of falls. It is also important to talk to your healthcare provider about the medications you may be taking to make sure they will not increase your risk for osteoporosis. This condition is not always life threatening and can easily be managed but it is important to get bone density testing and to make/continue a healthy lifestyle.
