The diseases vaccines prevent can be dangerous, and even deadly. Statistically speaking, the chances of your child contracting a disease such as measles is low. However, you do not want your child to be lacking the protection vaccines provide if they ever do need it. If your child has the vaccine, then they will have the protection they would need to fight off diseases. When children are born, their immune system is not fully developed. This can put them at a greater risk for infections. However, vaccines reduce your child’s risk of infection by working with their natural defenses to develop immunity to a disease. Children are exposed to thousands of germs every day in their environment. The vaccines that they are scheduled to get use very small amounts of antigens to help your child’s immune system recognize and learn to fight serious disease.
If you ever think that vaccines may not be safe, put your worries to rest. Before a vaccine is ever given to anyone, the FDA oversees extensive lab testing and it can take up to several years to make sure it is safe. After that process, the vaccine is given to people who agreed to be in the testing phase. This step in the process can take several more years before the clinical studies are complete and the vaccine can be licensed (CDC). Once the vaccine is licensed, it is still closely monitored by the FDA, CDC, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other agencies to investigate any potential concerns.
Without vaccines, your child is at risk for getting seriously ill and suffering pain, disability, and even death from diseases like measles and whooping cough (CDC). After all, it is better to prevent a disease than to treat it after someone has been infected especially since these diseases can be very serious and sometimes cause life-long problems if contracted. On-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases (CDC). If you decide to wait until your child could be exposed to a serious disease, or when they start daycare, travels, or when a disease outbreak, there may not be enough time for the vaccine to work. It can take weeks for a vaccine to help your baby make protective disease-fighting antibodies, if you delay or skip vaccines, your child could be at a heightened risk for contracting an illness.
However, if you chose to not vaccinate your children, there are a few responsibilities. For starters, it is your responsibility to inform your child’s, school, daycare, or other caregivers about their vaccination status. You will also need to inform doctor’s offices, emergency room staff, ambulance personnel, or anyone else that your child does not have all their vaccinations. This is so that health care professionals can consider the possibility that your child may have a vaccine-preventable disease so they can treat your child properly. It is also a good idea to isolate your child during disease outbreaks so it does not spread to your child, especially infants and younger children.
