Liz Tabish was struggling to find a role.
She would turn down playing one-dimensional female characters and wouldn’t get callbacks after auditioning for the more substantial parts. After two decades of acting, directing and a couple years dealing with a very real depression, Tabish told her mom Lisa she was ready to hang it up. As the co-creator and art director, she would still help run the Austin Arthouse Film Festival but was thinking of either focusing her future career more on directing or exploring some other line of work.
Her agent submitted her for just one more thing, and the Stillwater native reluctantly went to just one more audition.
Tabish’s face now graces billboards, blue ray covers and thumbnails on large streaming platforms.
Among “The Chosen”
“I got my master’s in theater at Oklahoma State, so I was used to really great female roles, really well-written characters and good stories. I was sort of spoiled with that. When I moved to Austin, I got involved in commercial work and some TV and independent film. I was in my 20s and I was really disappointed in the quality of characters written for women and kind of creatively unfulfilled because of that, but I was booking enough to keep my head above water,” Tabish said. “I was disappointed with the options for actresses. I started doing my own filmmaking because of that. I started writing and directing my own projects that were female-focused. It was a nice sort of shift for me but I still had hope and this dream to play a really big character as an actor.
“There was one audition I went on for a commercial, my agent told me I booked it but it was a different Liz, so I didn’t book it. It was just sort of the last straw in a series of rejections so I told my agent, ‘Just stop submitting me. I can’t do this anymore. I want to focus on directing or find something a little more practical.’ I could barely pay rent. At that point, I couldn’t. I moved in with my mom who was in Georgetown, Texas and I told my agent to stop submitting me. I planned on doing a complete career shift. Without telling me, he submitted me for this role, which I had not read for, which was so well written, a female character that had so much emotional depth and psychological richness and challenges as an actor to play all this range of emotions. When I got the audition sides, I was so moved by the writing and so excited about this dream role, Mary Magdalene, and written so well as a fully fleshed-out human.”
“The Chosen,” a streaming series created by Dallas Jenkins, follows the gospels of Jesus Christ. It does this with an ensemble approach that develops the characters of Christ’s followers more deeply than what those familiar with the genre are accustomed. Mary Magdalene’s role is prominent, with her origins as a tortured soul launching the entire series.
It was a role that gave Tabish hope. It also challenged her to look within herself as a person and an actor.
“I was so excited, but, I was also like, ‘If I don’t book this, I’m out.’ I can’t take any more rejection or heartbreak from this career choice. I went in, and I was coming out of a depression, about a two-year long depression, and because of that I was able to connect to the character in season one. She’s an alcoholic. She’s dealing with post-traumatic stress. There are these deeply emotional and psychological complications in her,” Tabish said. “Because of where I was emotionally at the time, I was able to connect with her and able to fit. The director and production saw that. I auditioned for it. It was a good audition. I felt really connected to it. You’re hopeful, but I had been rejected so many times, you try not to get your hopes up too high. I kind of forgot about it for a month, and thought, that was that. Then I got a call for a callback to meet with the director and take a little bit of direction for the character. I think I did like a scene and a half before I did like three full scenes, and he was like ‘OK, I’ve seen what I needed to see.’ And, I was like, I don’t know if that’s good or bad. As he was leaving he shook my hand and said, ‘I’m excited to work with you.’ I thought, ‘That sounds really promising.’ But you still don’t know. I was driving back from Dallas to Austin and it was the fastest turnaround I’ve ever had for receiving an offer. My agent called and he said that I booked it.
“It was one of the happiest pieces of news that I’ve ever had as an actor because it’s really been a dream role. The way they’ve written her over the seasons, they’re doing a really good job of fleshing out female characters from the Bible in a way that’s really fresh and really honest and new, I think, in this sort of genre of storytelling. I’ve been grateful for it and excited to be able to play her.”
Fulfilling, but challenging
How to tell a story that’s known so well and make it something unique? Tabish, for one, found that keeping the character grounded in her humanity would be the best approach.
“I’ve come up against a lot of anxieties over playing the character right. I want to honor her. I don’t want to mess it up,” she said. “I think the happiest I’ve been with performances is when I’ve just sort of given up control over it and tried to keep her human and relatable. I think the challenge for all of us on the show is not making our characters be like arm’s-distant, kind of aloof, holier-than-everyone Saints. These are the stories that are being told before they were Saints. These are deeply flawed humans that are faced with human challenges. So, I think it’s just been this dance between who she was as a historical figure and as a religious figure and also keeping her human. There’s a pressure and a responsibility, to be, I want to do this right. I want to honor her. The only way I can do that is by remaining human and not going into sort of one-dimensional holy figure.”
Mary Magdalene had some especially tough scenes. Tabish had to be physical. She had to reveal internal and external struggle.
“I think season one, I beat myself up for it. A lot of my scenes were by myself, so I had to do a lot of internal work to get to get into these emotional states. It was closed off and it was personal and it was me using parts of my life in order to tell a story authentically and realistically. and that’s hard. It was some heavy stuff. But, it’s also satisfying as an actor to use the tools you’ve been working with in your career and to go places you normally wouldn’t go emotionally,” she said. “In Season 2, I had more interactions with people. It was still heavy, emotional scenes, but it was easier because I had the other actors to work off of and connect with. There was one particular scene I was really nervous about doing. Like, will I be able to get there emotionally? When I showed up I was just able to just pay attention and listen to the other actors and every time they spoke it moved me. It was about kind of giving up that control, like it needs to be a certain way as a performance and having some faith and letting the scene take you, instead of you driving the scene. That was nice to realize I can give up a little bit of control and stay present in the moment. The role has been teaching me some lessons about the fact that I don’t have to beat myself up in order to get to a place emotionally because I can trust the writing, the actors and the production to tell the story as well.”
Another challenge – what did people sound like 2,000 years ago?
“I went into the audition using an accent that I used to play with growing up. It was inspired and learned from my great-grandmother who’s Italian and Armenian. She had a really specific dialect that I think is hard to place for everyone because it traveled all across Europe. It was sort of Middle Eastern and sort of Italian, which was interesting. I grew up playing with sort of a Middle Eastern dialect so I brought that into the audition,” Tabish said. “On set for season one, we all tried to get closer to Jonathan’s (Roumie) dialect, who plays Jesus. The dialect coach had us listen to scenes that (Roumie) was in where he had played Jesus for Dallas. So, we all sort of had a general aim of what it should sound like, but then everyone has their own personal dialect that underlays the added dialect of the Middle Eastern type. It was just reading lines and having the dialect coach say, try this, try that. I hope that we have it pretty well down. It’s easier once we’re all together to hear each other and start sharing the same dialect.”
Catching the acting bug
Usually, if the Tabish name is familiar in Stillwater it’s due to the musical career of Liz’s brother Jesse, frontman for Other Lives. Lisa said both her kids got an early start in the performing arts thanks to a pre-school program in Utah that filtered education through art. Lisa, who also has a passion for the arts, said the kids were always dancing, singing, painting and performing. They soon found Stillwater to be a very supportive place.
“I think Lizzie was in middle school, during middle school, junior high years, she had a teacher, Jeri Seefeldt, who was the theater teacher eventually at the high school. Lizzie had her in middle school and then at the high school. She was very active in directing a lot of plays at Town & Gown. One day, she said, ‘Hey, you wanna be my stage manager.’ Lizzie started acting in those plays,” Lisa said. “Jeri Seefeldt and that family of Town & Gown people, they were so encouraging and fostering of her talent and I would say they were a little family away from family. They really were a positive influence. I would work behind the stage and Elizabeth was in several plays and she eventually directed her own. Jeri was her mentor and teacher and was just so supportive of her going into theater, and she got her bachelor and master’s at OSU and that was a wonderful program.”
Lisa is back to teaching English and psychology at Stillwater High School. Liz says the fan reaction doesn’t always hit her, but she’ll hear from her dad that someone asked if the name Tabish meant he was related to her, or her mom will tell her about how a kid at school mentioned watching the show. The show has claimed viewership of over 300 million.
“It’s so funny, because if you told me all of this five years ago before the show, I would be like, ‘Oh, wow, that would be amazing … and impossible.’ Since I’ve been with this show from the beginning, it’s been this really gradual increase of viewership and fans and reactions and marketing. It’s been so gradual that I almost haven’t really noticed it, Tabish said. At first, I was sort of surprised and excited, like ‘Oh, people like this.’ At the same time, it’s so beyond me. I don’t know if I’m in a state of shock or disbelief that it’s happening to me or happening at all that I’m used to it. It doesn’t really affect my day-to-day life other than I get to go film and do the things I love to do and I get some really lovely reactions from people and on occasion get recognized and it’s just lovely interactions. It doesn’t seem so overwhelming, even though those numbers are.”
Count Lisa among those dedicated viewers.
“I, of course, watch it to watch my daughter, then I pull myself out of that role and I try to look at it objectively, and I think what the appeal is, it can be applicable to anyone anywhere because it’s about a unit of people,” Lisa said. “Of course it’s about Jesus and his ministry and following, but it also takes you into the relationship between this loving group of people who have the same mission and goal to spread goodness and love throughout the world. That’s what makes it such a heartwarming story, that’s it’s appeal.”
Faith and support can bring a joyous story to multitudes.
“It’s been absolutely wonderful to watch this all transpire,” Lisa said. “The thing that makes me the happiest, is they are doing exactly what they wanted to do. They’re doing the thing that brings joy to their hearts. As a mother, watching your children get to fulfill their calling or their own dream, that’s the best. and to make a living at it is wonderful. That’s something I’ve always encouraged them to do, go with your passion, and you’ll always be happy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.