Lions Meadows of Hope, a local foster-care agency, recently broke ground for its Family Center located south of Perkins on US-177.
Elizabeth Beck, Lions Meadows of Hope Development Coordinator said the groundbreaking took place on Feb. 1, and the new center will be 4,500 sq ft.
“Donated by the Main family, the 160-acre land was given for the purpose of providing a home for families to love and foster children,” she said. “Their vision was for this land to provide an opportunity for caring individuals to have a place to serve children and, ultimately, provide refuge for foster children.”
The family center will serve the surrounding counties and families living on the Lions Meadows of Hope campus in the Paul and Ann Millburn Foster Care Community.
Beck sent a press release to the News Press, and in the release, it said District 32 State Rep. Kevin Wallace( R-Wellston) said he’s proud to support the mission of Lions Meadows of Hope.
“I'm thrilled to help celebrate the groundbreaking of their new family center, which will enable LMOH to serve even more children and keep brothers and sisters together in what can be a very stressful and frightening process,” Wallace said in the release.
Beck said this center is Lions Meadows of Hope’s next step to show its commitment to serving foster families and providing a place to gather. The building will have a conference area, office space and an area dedicated to counseling. Beck said there are also plans to build an outside area which will include a playground, basketball court and pavilion.
In the press release it said Lions Meadows received a $200,000 grant from the Mabee foundation, a $100,000 donation from the Downtown Oklahoma City Lions Club to go toward the Family Center project, and $100,000 from the Lions Club International Foundation and the rest of the funding came from the Lions Meadows of Hope Capital Campaign.
Construction is expected to be completed this upcoming summer with Lambert Construction of Stillwater serving as general contractor, Beck said.
“We were a children’s home in the beginning, but on this campus, there are five homes for families who foster and keep brothers and sisters together,” said Bryan Larison, LMOH executive director. “The new Family Center will be a place for our families to gather for various activities including birthday parties, foster parent training, karate classes, a cookout and more. Foster care can often feel like a lonely process, and our vision is to create an environment where those children and families know they belong. Our 160-acre campus will be a place of safety, learning, community, fellowship and healing. Truly a meadow of hope.”
