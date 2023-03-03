What happens when a book club brainstorms over drinks in the creative little town of Eureka Springs, Arkansas? Magic happens.
Forget finding Nemo, finding Bigfoot is where it’s at. Your newest outdoor adventure awaits as geocaching meets Bigfoot hunting. Why should Southeast Oklahoma get to have all the fun?
You will find 11 Lady Bigfoots (Bigfoot Ladies? Lady Bigfeet?) lurking around Stillwater throughout the spring season Head to www.stillybigfoot.com for clues on where to find these hairy gals.
The snarky clues will require hunters to decipher the approximate location. Hunters will then need to throughly explore the location to spot one of the lady Bigfoots. Theys are in no particular order and you don’t need to find them all in one day if you want to extend the fun. You can walk, ride a bike or skate to most of the locations in town.
Keep in mind that our new furry friends are for photo ops only. Please do not kidnap them or harm them so they can hopefully return next year. Feel free to post pictures on social media with #stillybigfoot and please don’t be a party pooper by disclosing their locations. Let the people have their fun.
Each Lady Bigfoot comes with their own personality and story, with their location chosen by each book club member.
To bring StillyBigfoot to life, Women with Spines book club members applied for a grant through Vibrant Stillwater. Those funds enabled the creation of the laser-cut steel lady Bigfoots and website.
A special thank you from the group goes to local artists Beau Henneha, James Causley, and Mike Staubus for bringing La Squacha, Bobathina, and the other Bigfoot ladies to life.
