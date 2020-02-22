Bobby Schultz and Brad Waken looked around the room, answering questions and dispelling fears that scouting could possibly be coming to an end.
For the local Boy Scout troops and packs, nothing has changed despite the national organization declaring bankruptcy Tuesday.
That was the message Saturday from Cimarron Council leadership at a town hall regarding the recent development, held at the Salem Lutheran Church. The two men held a candid conversation with troop leaders and volunteers around the area, being as open as they possibly could about the cloud surrounding the national organization at the moment.
Although the Boy Scouts of America filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Wilmington, Delaware, doesn’t mean that the local troops in Stillwater, Enid, Ponca City or any of northern Oklahoma are going anywhere, they said.
“It has no effect on the Cimarron Council, our council camps and office, none of that is in jeopardy. We are not in jeopardy of losing that,” said Schultz, scout executive for the Cimarron Council. “The Cimarron Council has no lawsuits filed against the council, the Will Rogers Council has no lawsuits filed against it going back to 1927. There are no lawsuits for the Great Salt Plains Council. We feel that there is nothing for us to worry about.”
The national organization – headquarted in Irving, Texas – filed bankruptcy because of the allegations of sexual abuse that have had BSA in court for years. The abuse dates decades ago and throughout the litigation, Schultz said the BSA has spent over $450 million on counseling for victims, funds for victims and the legal defense. The BSA declared bankruptcy to help compensate the victims and to continue its mission, according to a document made available at the town hall from the national council.
Brad Waken, Cimarron Council president, said the local council is not having to spend its money for the legal fees, though.
“We have our own board, we have our own funds and are our own corporation,” Waken said. “We are actually separate. We have some legal standings of being an arms distance away from the national council, and that is a key thing for us.”
The Cimarron Council operates on its own fundraising events and makes its own money, so the national council declaring bankruptcy will not affect the local bottom line at all. Schultz said the Cimarron Council pays him and Waken is a volunteer. They put money into the national council, but the national council doesn’t give money to the local ones. Waken said they aren’t obligated to help in the legal defense.
“We have no intention of contributing to the legal fund, there is no reason for us to,” Waken said. “We have signed a joint defense agreement where we get confidential information, but it does not incorporate us into the bankruptcy at all, just information so we can react accordingly. It helps us get out in front of it.”
The two did talk about how they liked the transparency so far from the national council and the amount of emails they have gotten to help inform the community and local troops. They want people to know that scouting hasn’t stopped.
“Another thing I am thrilled about is national is getting information out quickly to all of us. I really like the way they are getting out in front of this and getting our information out there,” Waken said. “It became a non-event, because everyone is getting our information. Everybody that is involved in scouting over here knows what we do to make things happen.”
Another issue that was brought up at the town hall was the potential loss of the national campsites or high-adventure facilities. These places, such as Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico or Northern Tier Scout Camp on the Canadian border, among others, were not touched in the bankruptcy, Schultz said.
“There is no worry about losing any of our high-adventure bases,” Schultz said. “And in a nonprofit bankruptcy, things that are deemed essential to the organization cannot be included in assets that can be seized or sold.”
The two did have thoughts on the allegations brought up over the years and believe that the organization has taken big steps to right the wrongs. They, along with the national organizations’ stance, feel that the BSA failed some of the children it was meant to protect.
With a large majority of the cases taking place in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, Waken said that was before the BSA added a system that two or more adult leaders must be present at all time, along with mandatory criminal background checks and youth protection training for all staff and volunteers.
“From the ’90s on, we have been increasing our youth protection every year to where we are the leading group in youth protection,” Waken said. “Every place there is youth, there will always be bad actors who will show up. If we are gathering people 5-18 and some programs up to 21, there are going to be bad actors we have to watch out for. With our youth protection and two-deep leadership, the two-hour youth protection training we do every year. ... According to their policies, over the past 30 years, we have done everything we possibly can to make sure everything is possibly safe for everybody, not just for youth, but adults, too.”
Scultz said the application used to be as simple as a sheet of paper asking for name, date of birth and address, but there have been a lot of improvements in screening, as well as a new law governing periodic background checks.
“In theory, Brad could have filled out a background check 20 years ago and he might not have had a new one,” Schultz said. “Now, periodically, every two or three years they will be be doing background checks, and I think that is a good plan.”
Waken announced that for the Cimarron Council, which governs most of north central Oklahoma, the amount of registered adult volunteers who have taken the youth protection training is at 100 percent.
“On youth protection, you have noticed over the years that it used to say contact the scout exec or district exec if you see something,” Waken said. “Right now, if there is an issue with youth, you call 911. Call the police right now and get it taken care of, then contact the scout professionals. We are not going to allow this to happen. In our area, we have our 110-year-old troop and we have been backing that from day one here in northern Oklahoma.”
The main thing they wanted everyone to know at the town hall, which they also held in Ponca City and Enid earlier in the week, was that in the local council, nothing was going to change. There will still be jamborees and popcorn sales in the fall, even if the Cimarron Council will start having to embroider its own uniforms, they said.
“We are not going to change anything. We are our own entity over here. We can operate as long as we want to,” Waken said. “We may have to buy an embroidery machine, but we can continue this just as we are right now.
“... As Cimarron Council, we will continue scouting. As long as we have volunteers who believe in our mission, we will go on for another 110 years.”
For more information, go to www.BSArestructuring.org.
