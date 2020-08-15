A local organization serviced over 100 students by holding a drive-thru school supply drive.
The Reapers918 Car Club President Kameron Ralston and his wife Shawnae were the organizers.
Shawnae originally had the supply drive starting at 1:30 p.m. but it was held earlier due to the amount of people who showed up early.
Shawnae said she wasn’t sure the exact number of supplies given out, but it was over 144.
Residents came together to raise donations for the drive, which consisted of school supplies and monetary donations.
“Kameron and I, with our monetary donations, collected over 1,000 supplies, but had some coming in even the day of the event. So over 1,000,” Shawnae said.
The organizers were pleased with the turnout of the eventand how many people were able to get free school supplies.
With the amount of people who needed supplies, they faced challenges that they hope can be fixed next year.
“We hope to be able to prepackage supplies ahead of time based on grade, gender, and/or school possibly, and make it even bigger. We are hoping for it to be a Back To School bash, one last big summer event! So, while we are so grateful for the church allowing us to use their property, we will need a bigger area,” Shawnae said.
The event was a drive-thru style to ensure safety to everyone because of the current health crisis.
“The church was perfect as a drive-thru, and with COVID-19 it was the perfect idea that gave everyone involved peace of mind,” Shawnae said.
Cars pulled up to the event and were asked a list of questions to ensure the children had the correct supplies for their grade.
Volunteers were needed in order to service the amount of people they had coming to the drive.
“For the actual event, we had our 3 licensed cosmetologists and around 16 other volunteers, it was mostly a family event since 11 of the 16 were our family,” Shawnae said.
Licensed cosmetologists showed up to give kids free haircuts for their new back to school look.
Other volunteers stuffed bags with supplies once they knew what each person was needing. They had lists for each grade and what supplies each grade required.
There were a couple tables stacked high with folders, notebooks, paper and much more. With over 1,000 supplies, Shawnae and her husband handed the remainder of the supplies to a donor who distributed the supplies among schools.
“We’ve seen what we can do in a matter of a couple weeks planning last minute, so let’s see what we can do when we start planning even sooner,” Shawnae said.
Donors also helped fund the event, Shawnae gave a big thank you to everyone that helped the event come together.
“We also want to send a special thank you to the businesses and families who trusted us reaching out on such short notice to help make this a success,” Shawnae said.
If anyone would like to be added to the list for information next year including donations, planning, volunteering, or even needing help, please email Shawnae at thereapers918@gmail.com
