The recent Supreme Court decision that rejected the Biden administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan has shocked those who expected help with college debt.
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the U.S. Department of Education created the plan, which would have allowed student loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 for low-to-middle-income borrowers.
However, last week,the Supreme Court denied the plan, stating the Secretary of Education did not have the authority to disregard the Higher Education Act of 1965 – a law that implemented financial assistance in colleges and universities – nor the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 (HEROES) – which allowed the Secretary to implement modifications to lessen federal student debt.
Many state politicians have spoken out about their approval or disappointment in the cancellation, including Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-OK.
“The U.S. Supreme Court just BLOCKED Biden's illegal student loan bailout,” Mullin said on Twitter. “The Court has ruled: Joe Biden's cheap political attempt to transfer the financial burden of student loans to millions of hard-working taxpayers was an abuse of executive power.”
While political voices breach the media, college-town locals are also sharing their thoughts.
Andrea Connally is an Extension Program Educator for Oklahoma State University. Before working for the university, she received three degrees from OSU – her undergrad, master’s and Ph.D.
Connally said she owes more than $200,000 in student loan debt because of her master’s and Ph.D. programs. Connally worked all throughout college, lived paycheck to paycheck and spent as much as she could toward her college expenses, and she still was not able to avoid a hefty debt bill.
“Because of how much I owe, I am literally worth more dead than alive to my family,” Connally said.
While Connally has her own experiences with student loan debt, she realizes that the Student Debt Relief Plan would not have made a big difference in her payments because of the large amount that she owes. As an educator, though, Connally worries about the many students at OSU depending on student loan forgiveness to receive an education.
“One of two things is going to have to happen at universities,” Connally said. “I think OSU is taking a really good step in not raising tuition this year. But, for those in graduate school, they're going to have to raise stipends or they're going to have to allow work study to work more than 20 hours a week in order to help offset some of the costs.”
Connally said that the news is disappointing. For a lot of people, student loan forgiveness meant that they could put more money toward paying off credit cards, paying off a car, paying rent, etc.
“It just means that we would pay a different debt… It means that we wouldn't necessarily pay for the student debt, but we would pay for all the other debt that we have via credit cards or a mortgage,” Connally said. “I think there is still a certain amount of responsibility on students though to make sure that they are not doing stupid stuff with their loans… But at the same time that's the time to make some of those mistakes because we have time to rectify it. We don't have time to fix it if it happens in our 50’s.”
Since the rejection, Biden has outlined what he called a "Plan B" for student debt relief. He said his administration would invoke the 1965 Higher Education Act to allow Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to "compromise, waive or release loans under certain circumstances."
"(Friday's) decision has closed one path, now we're going to pursue another," Biden said. "I'm never going to stop fighting for you. I will use every tool at our disposal to get you the student debt relief you need and reach your dreams. It's good for the economy and good for the country and can be good for you."
