Local effort to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot begins

Indivisible Stillwater is hosting multiple opportunities to sign the petition to put State Question 802 on the ballot and put Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma to a vote of the people. These events will occur from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 and Sept. 16 at Nikki’s Greek Restaurant, 610 E McElroy Rd. People not able to make those events will be able to make other arrangements, as described below. Cindy Alexander, the founder and co-leader of Indivisible Stillwater answers our questions.
1. What is Medicaid and who uses it?
Medicaid, also known as SoonerCare, is the federal-state partnership that provides health insurance to certain individuals with low incomes. Currently, SoonerCare only covers children, pregnant women, low-income elderly, very low-income parents of minor children and the blind or otherwise disabled. For example, a single parent of a minor child is currently eligible for SoonerCare only if their income is less than $7,400 per year.
2. Why did you decide to get involved in this effort?
Indivisible Stillwater believes that everyone deserves access to affordable healthcare. Medicaid expansion will provide health insurance to about 200,000 hard-working Oklahomans that currently fall into the coverage gap. Oklahomans in the coverage gap are those adults earning too much to qualify for SoonerCare but too little to qualify for the tax credits and subsidies available to the middle-class for the purchase of health insurance. In states that have already expanded Medicaid, the people that do not earn enough to qualify for those tax credits and subsidies will qualify for Medicaid. Currently, that is not the case in Oklahoma. Oklahomans in the coverage gap include people in low-paying jobs that do not provide health insurance and many struggling family farmers and ranchers. If the people of Oklahoma decide to expand Medicaid, that single parent of a minor child we talked about above would qualify for SoonerCare up to an income of $23,000 per year (instead of $7,400). A family of three would qualify for SoonerCare if their household income is below $29,000 (instead of the current $9,400). A single childless person, for example a 27-year-old no longer able to be on their parents’ plan, would qualify for SoonerCare if they earn less than $17,000. At incomes above these levels people qualify for tax credits and subsidies on a sliding scale to help them purchase insurance.
In addition to helping Oklahomans get and stay healthy, Medicaid expansion will help our hospitals, especially our rural hospitals, which are struggling financially. Jobs will be created, and local economies will get a boost. People currently unable to afford care for their diabetes, arthritis, asthma and other chronic and pre-existing conditions will be helped and be more likely able to work.
3. How do you describe the effort to expand Medicaid for people unfamiliar with its history in Oklahoma?
The opportunity to expand Medicaid became available in 2014, following passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in 2010. So far 36 states have accepted the expansion on behalf of their citizens. Our elected officials have been unable to agree on a plan to accept the expansion on behalf of Oklahomans. Now the people are taking matters into their own hands and working to get State Question 802 on the ballot. Even if the legislature passes a bill next session, State Question 802 can still be on the ballot, allowing the people to decide which expansion plan is best for Oklahoma.
4. What are some ways people can get involved?
First, by signing the petition and encouraging others to do the same. This will allow the people of Oklahoma to vote on the issue. If one of the scheduled signing events mentioned above is not convenient, people can email us at indivisiblestillwater@gmail.com to make other arrangements. Many people are being trained to circulate petitions so look for them at other events and in public places around town. People wanting to be trained to collect signatures and businesses or others wanting to host a signing event can also contact us by email.
Second, once State Question 802 is approved to be on the ballot, join the campaign to spread the facts about Medicaid expansion. Volunteer with Indivisible Stillwater by sending us an email at indivisiblestillwater@gmail.com, or with the statewide campaign at www.YesOn802.org.
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
The Federal Government will pay 90 percent of the cost of the Medicaid expansion and that percentage is dictated by federal law. It could only be changed if a bill to amend the law originates in the US House, passes the House, then passes the US Senate. Thirty-six states have already expanded Medicaid; it is unlikely the lawmakers from those states would raise the bill for their state by lowering the federal percentage.
The federal taxes used to pay for Medicaid are already being collected from Oklahomans. Unlike the 36 states that have already expanded Medicaid, we are not getting our fair share of our money back.
To request more information about Medicaid expansion in general or about State Question 802, people can email us at indivisiblestillwater@gmail.com.
– Beau Simmons
