Oklahoma’s Presidential Preferential Primary election will be March 3. For those who are not registered, the deadline to register for that election is Feb. 7.
Voters can verify registration, change party affiliation, view sample ballots and find polling places at the new Oklahoma Voter Portal https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/.
Voters will also have a March 31 deadline to change party affiliation. On even numbers years, like 2020, voters are not allowed to change party from April 1 to August 31.
The State Election Board and Payne County Election Board provided the following reminders for the March 3 primary:
• Eligible voters may cast only one ballot for the Presidential Preferential Primary (PPP).
• Voters must be a registered member of the party for which they intend to cast a ballot. (For example, Republicans may vote in the Republican PPP. Democrats may vote in the Democratic PPP.)
• Independents are allowed to vote in the Democratic PPP only. The Democratic Party is the only recognized party in Oklahoma that currently allows Independents to vote in its primaries. Independents are defined as voters registered without a party affiliation.
• The purpose of the Presidential Preferential Primary (PPP) is to allow all recognized parties in Oklahoma to send delegates to their party’s national convention. The delegates are responsible for casting votes for the candidates they are assigned to, which represent the popular vote.
• Each party is responsible for choosing the Presidential candidate that will be on the ticket in November.
Local election schedule
• Payne County’s first election of the year will be Feb. 11. All county voters will decide whether to extend an existing 1/4-cent sales tax for road and bridge maintenance. A “yes” votes extends the tax through March 31, 2031. A no vote would mean that the tax expires March 31, 2021.
Stillwater voters will elect a City Councilor in the Seat 3 race between John Wedlake and Slade Mielitz. Cushing voters have an City Commissioner elect with Ricky Lofton, Lance Larson and Don Amon running for Office No. 5
• Tagging along with the March 3 primary, will be a countywide vote on alcohol sales. A yes vote would allow restaurants to sell high-point beer and mixed drinks on holidays, which under current law is not allowed. A no vote would mean no change in the law.
• School board elections will be April 7. There is no need for primary or runoff elections among the county races because no more than two candidates are running for each school board position. The Stillwater Board of Education has two offices up for election. Candidates for Office No. 5 are Steve Hallgren and Ashley K. Moore. Candidates for Office No. 4 are Dustin Reavis and Melody Wright. In Glencoe, Nicole Currant and Jason Harting are running for Office No. 5. In Yale, Marty Foutch and Dustin Mueggenborg are running for Office No. 5. Deadline to register for this vote is March 13.
• The Oklahoma primary for federal, state, legislative and county offices is June 30. The filing period for candidates is April 8-10.
Election officials needed
A lot of elections will mean the people who work elections could use a lot of help. There are opportunties for residents to be paird election officials. To find out more, contact the Payne County Election Board at 405-747-8350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.