As many are aware, due to significant levels of mail-in and early voting, election results may not be determined Tuesday evening, and that could be reflected in Wednesday’s edition of the News Press.
Election results could take several days, or perhaps weeks, to determine the outcomes of the races.
We will rely on the Associated Press to update statewide and national results.
We will continue to publish up-to-date local, statewide and national results here as they are tallied.
