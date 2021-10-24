The Botanic Garden at Oklahoma State University was filled with excited families Saturday afternoon. Kids of all ages enjoyed the fall festival filled with arts and crafts, hay rides and a spooky trail.
Volunteers gave out handfuls of candy to the kids along the trail. Some kids came dressed in costumes while others wore clothes that represented what they wanted to be when they grew up.
Eli Watson, 6, wore a sheriff badge and hat. He told the News Press, "this isn't a costume."
The arts and craft tables were splattered with paint from kids painting pumpkins, making trees with hands dipped in paint and beaded jewelry.
Fall Fest was a day filled with laughter and helped kids get outside and enjoy the cool fall weather.
