Officers from local FFA chapters participated in the 2022 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference on Sept. 6 at Embassy Suites in Norman.
Lomega’s Sarah Edsall was the keynote speaker for the conference. She served Oklahoma FFA as southwest district vice president in 2008-09.
FFA officers planned and conducted the conference based on the theme, “Ready, Set, Go!” Officers from each of the 68 high school FFA chapters in the central area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools to stop reacting to problems as they occur and start anticipating problems before they happen.
“We live in a constantly evolving and ever-changing society,” said Braden Burns, state FFA president. “If the next generation is going to lead in a world far from fixed and certain, they must focus on what will come next in their journey. That was part of the inspiration behind our COLT Conference them, ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ Life comes at you fast. Much like a NASCAR driver looking for his next opportunity to pull into the lead, this year’s conference is focused on training leaders to look ahead to what’s next; the twist, the turns and the opportunities that chapter officers have to make a difference in their communities.”
The COLT Conference was sponsored by Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
Officers attending for Stillwater were: President Abigail Burton, Vice President Aubrie McEndoo, Secretary Emma Nelson, Treasurer Emma Yates, Reporter Ryne Crosthwait, Sentinel Rylee Gaches along with advisers Bailey Kliewer, Robby Branscum and Tanner Nipper.
Officers attending for Ripley were: President Rafe Menser, Vice President Brylee Meeks, Secretary Cade Reece, Treasurer Shyann Parris, Reporter Dakota Hall, Sentinel Blake Baker and Adviser Chase McGolden.
From Perkins-Tryon were: President Trey Myers, Vice President Brady Perry, Secretary Wyatt Shepard, Treasurer Hagen Cundiff, Reporter Sutton Cartmell, Sentinel Logan Hering, Advisers Brandon Brunker and Kaleb Wood.
From Glencoe were: President Morgan Matheson, Vice President Bryn Cook, Treasurer Abbey Crawford, Reporter Nola Ross, Sentinel Riley Martinez and Adviser Cary Shell.
