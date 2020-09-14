Local group makes effort to bring free concerts to Stillwater community

With the dearth of live music that has come due to the coronavirus pandemic, there comes opportunities to find other avenues for live performances to the Stillwater community.
The Stillwater Community Center Foundation, along with the Oklahoma State University Music Industry Department and the O’Colly have partnered to put on a concert series that will provide a monthly concert through November, with a similar plan for concerts next year.
Jim Beckstrom, chairman of the Stillwater Community Center Foundation, said when live performances that were scheduled at the Community Center got canceled, there was a push to try to figure out another way to host concerts.
“We had acts lined up and contracted and everything for our annual music festival at the Community Center, and then COVID hit and we shut everything down,” Beckstrom said. “I had been in conversation with musicians, and with Larry Stein, our facilities and operations board member, and we wondered what we were going to do. Musicians need work, so we started thinking about concepts and ideas.”
What resulted was the creation of the Prairie Pandemic Relief! Concert Series, which kicked off Aug. 20 with the Byron Berline Band performing at the Community Center. The concerts feature a seating capacity of 35, with those attendees paying ticket prices that served as donations to the Stillwater Community Center Foundation.
The concerts are then simultaneously broadcast with the help of O’Colly Media Group, which are free for anyone to view on ocolly.com/tv, the O’Colly app, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and on cable TV channel 113.
“We wanted to deliver live performances for free. That’s what the Community Center is doing for years. We want to make live music available to the community for free,” Beckstrom said.
“We came up with a concept to have a really small, live audience. We hold the performances in the Lowry Activity Center, which can seat 250 at tables, and we had a seated audience of 35, so we were at a small fraction. Those few ticket holders paid $125 for their tickets, and they knew they were funding the program. So we sold just enough tickets to kind of break even for the season, and that allowed us to broadcast. We had about 200 viewers, which is bigger than any live audience we’ve ever had.”
During the broadcasts of the concerts, there is a virtual tip jar that is set up where anybody who is interested can donate money that will be divided between multiple groups. The money raised will go toward the Red Dirt Relief Fund, OSU’s Music Industry Department, O’Colly Excellence Fund and Stillwater Community Center Foundation.
Beckstrom said this is a pilot program for the Community Center hosting live concerts during the pandemic, but said there are plans in the works for a similar format for concerts next year, possibly beginning in February.
“We’re actually in the process for putting the program together for next year,” he said. “It’s going to be a similar format, with really small audiences, because that’s where we are with the pandemic. They will be free broadcasts for people to watch, and we’re going to work even harder to try to get more money out to folks who need it.
“We’re really focused on keeping it local. Our strong bias is to get local groups, at a minimum they’re from Oklahoma, and it’s just to help these musicians and organizations that need the help.”
The next concert for the Prairie Pandemic Relief! Concert Series will take place Thursday, as the concerts are scheduled for the third Thursday of each month. Rebecca Ungerman, a jazz musician from Tulsa, will perform next week. Watermelon Slim, a blues musician and former Stillwater resident will perform on Oct. 15, and the final show will consist of two acts, with Aaron Hale, of Pawnee, and Thomas Trapp and Kim Reynolds, a couple that lives in Stillwater. There are still tickets available for the live performances, and pricing and more ticket information can be found at sccfriends.com.
