The Home and Community Education group for Payne County is planning a silent auction at the Mary Silvers Exhibit Building during the annual Payne County Free Fair.
According to Treasurer LeeAnn Barton, there will be at least 25 items in the auction, including gift baskets, a refurbished 1920 vintage entry table, OSU quilts, plants, baked goods and a pickleball basket.
The items will be on display starting on Wednesday. Bidding starts at 6 p.m. Thursday and ends at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27. The winning bidders will be able to pick up their items the following Tuesday at 3 p.m.
In addition to the silent auction, the HCE group will have a concession stand in the Heritage Hall Building during the fair serving stew, chili, hamburgers, chicken salad sandwiches, and home-made pies.
Barton said that HCE members met at the fairgrounds this week and baked over 150 pies for the fair. Barton is hopeful that attendance will increase this year and encourages everyone to come out to the fair and enjoy the concessions and bid on items in the silent auction.
Payne County HCE provides three scholarships for students to attend college or vocational school. The group also pays for the expenses of two high school seniors to attend the national 4-H conference in Washington, D.C. Delegates at the conference focus on civic engagement, community leadership, and personal development.
Barton said the pandemic has adversely affected the fundraising of the HCE group which includes an annual bake sale that was last held in May at the activity center of the Stillwater United Methodist Church. She is hopeful the silent auction will generate sufficient funds to support the scholarships and travel expenses for students to attend the national 4-H conference.
According to Barton, the Exhibit Hall at the Payne County Expo Center was renamed the Mary Silvers Exhibit Building to honor Mary Silvers for her service to the fair board serving as the exhibit hall supervisor for many years and supporting the fair for over 50 years.
“Mary Silvers also had perfect attendance at OHCE meetings for more than 60 years,” Barton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.