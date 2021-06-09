After several days of rain, kids ran to the Southern Woods and Boomer Lake Park splash pads to make new friends and enjoy the sun.
Simone Williams and McKinley Norton, both 6, met at the Southern Woods Park on Monday and instantly became friends.
They called each other “best friend” and shared laughs as they ran through the water together, holding hands.
Eryx Taber, 7, used the giant water guns at the splash pad to spray his family with.
His family went to the splash pad because of the nice weather, even though they said they were expecting rain.
Southern Woods Park wasn’t the only packed splash pad packed with kids this week.
Boomer Lake Park was swarmed with kids of all ages Tuesday afternoon.
With weather in the mid to high 90s, it is an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the day.
