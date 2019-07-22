Longtime Stillwater resident and Adult Services librarian Stacy DeLano has officially been appointed the new director of the Stillwater Public Library. DeLano began serving as the interim director in March when former director Melody Kellogg took a position heading the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
DeLano knew since she was a child that she was meant to be in a library.
“I would ride my bike across town to the Miami Public Library almost every day,” DeLano said. “I loved everything about it—the atmosphere, the smell of the books and the ‘tip-tap’ of the librarians’ shoes against the glossy floors. I felt like I could go anywhere or be anyone just by stepping in the door.”
Despite always being drawn to the library, DeLano’s path to librarianship was not a straight one. While she worked in libraries throughout high school and college, she ended up attending law school at the University of Tulsa.
“After graduating, passing the bar and working a while with my family, I knew law was not where my heart was,” DeLano said. “One day, I was reading the paper and glimpsed a notice for an opening at this library. The surge of excitement I felt when I saw the ad told me what I needed to do.”
In 2001, DeLano began working as an adult services librarian at the Stillwater Public Library. Throughout her 17 years at the Library, she worked closely with former Library Director Lynda Reynolds. DeLano credits Reynolds with teaching her everything she knows about being a librarian and a supervisor.
“Lynda let us dream big and always encouraged us to put the citizens of Stillwater first,” DeLano said. “She was willing to allow staff to try to do anything we could to make a difference in the lives of our community members. I hope that I am able to do the same.”
DeLano’s time with Kellogg was equally valuable.
“Melody taught me an incredible amount of information about administering a library within a very limited amount of time,” said DeLano. “It was partly through this process that I realized being a director was the next challenge I was ready to meet.”
Library staff members are excited to move forward with DeLano at the helm.
“Stacy loves this library, this community and our staff,” said Andrea Kane, circulation supervisor. “Her passion for library work shines through. You can’t help but see it, and her enthusiasm is contagious.”
DeLano believes that having the backing of library staff is crucial.
“I could not imagine trying to do this job without the dedication and vast skill set of the workers that we have right now,” DeLano said. “They make me a better librarian and truly are the glue that holds the Library together.”
DeLano sees a bright future ahead for the Library.
“I want to ensure that the Library continues to flourish and change as our community and the world around us changes,” DeLano said. “Our immediate challenge will be to invest time into sustainable practices, building a foundation that will allow us to continue innovating and providing the kind of services, materials and programs that make our community excited about learning, growing and reading.”
Ultimately, DeLano has one goal that goes back to her days of riding across town to her local library.
“Being in that library changed the course of my life. When I didn’t feel like I had a friend in the world, the library was my refuge. When there was trouble in my life, the library gave me answers. And when I knew I wanted to be more than what my circumstances seemed to allow, the library helped me discover my dreams.
“I know without a doubt that libraries have that kind of power, and I want to make sure that every person in our community has a chance to experience that,” she added.
Find information about Stillwater Public Library programs at http://library.stillwater.org.
