Local mom charged with child abuse

A Stillwater woman was arrested and charged with child abuse.
Brianna Miller, 20, was arrested Aug. 31 at Stillwater Medical Center after police were contacted by medical staff.
Lt. Cody Manuel conducted an investigation into the incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Officer Cory Westbrook and Sgt. Jennifer Gripe responded to the emergency room.
They learned of a 4-month-old child that had been treated for a “spiral fracture” on their right humorous and a possible fracture on their right femur.
According to the affidavit, both Miller and the child’s father were present at the emergency room.
Manuel wrote in the affidavit that Miller told medical staff two similar but slightly different stories about how the child received the injuries.
According to the affidavit, Miller said she “roughly” picked up the infant by her upper arms and “felt her arm pop as she picked her up.” She also said the child’s arm went limp and began to cry.
Miller then called her husband to come home from work and they took the child to the emergency room.
“Brianna Miller offered no reasoning as to why she would have roughly picked her infant up and caused injury,” Manuel wrote in the affidavit.
Miller was interviewed by Manuel and another officer while at the hospital.
The affidavit said Miller told the officers that she was frustrated and stressed due to a family situation and not having the help she needed with the children.
Manuel wrote in the affidavit that Miller admitted to grabbing the child from the couch by their upper arms and jerked them up in a rough manner causing the spiral fracture to the right arm.
Bond was set in the amount of $5,000 and bond was posted Sept. 1.
She will appear in court Tuesday to obtain counsel.
