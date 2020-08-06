Local mother charged with child neglect

A Stillwater mother was charged with child neglect after her son was found wandering the streets in April.
Katrina Marie Brouse, 24, was charged in July for child neglect, and has not been arrested.
Stillwater Officer Rachel Bruce investigated the incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, at 9:04 a.m. April 7, Bruce was dispatched to the 2100 block of N. Crescent Drive.
“Two local residents reported they had located a small child wandering in the street and had been unable to locate the parents,” Bruce wrote.
Officer Kevin Radley arrived in the area and contacted the reporting party.
According to the affidavit, Bruce observed a small male child approximately 2 years old.
The child had brown curly hair and green eyes.
“He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a graphic on the front and down the arms. He was wearing green pants with two stripes down each leg. The child was not wearing shoes,” Bruce wrote.
Bruce also said the child appeared clean and taken care of.
According to the affidavit, officers who responded to the area attempted to locate the parents by knocking on the doors in the immediate area. The parents of the child were not located and there were no parents who called to report a missing child.
At 9:30 a.m., the Department of Human Services was notified to respond. DHS worker Dakota Theilen arrived to assist with the child. The child was taken to the Saville Center.
Bruce met with DHS at the Saville Center at 10:50 a.m.
While at the Saville Center, Stillwater officers were sent to the 100 block of W. Swim Avenue, based on a phone call from a citizen who had seen a social media post about the child.
The affidavit said this was at 11:15 a.m. This was two hours and 15 minutes after the child had been found.
Officers located the child’s parent, who was asleep when officers made contact.
According to the affidavit, Brouse had no idea her son had left the residence, and seemed unconcerned her child was gone.
DHS was granted emergency custody of the child at 1:15 p.m. that day.
“I met DHS worker Kristy Capehart at the residence for an interview. We interviewed Katrina Brouse and Brouse’s friend who was staying at the residence,” Bruce alleged in the affidavit.
The affidavit said, Brouse had no emotional reaction when she was told her child was now in DHS custody.
“Her affect was very flat and the news that she would not see her child for several days did not elicit an outward emotional reaction,” Bruce said.
Brouse said she and her son woke up around 6 a.m. that morning.
At 8 a.m. the two of them laid down for a nap in her bedroom. Brouse said her son usually takes an hour nap, so she typically sets an alarm. She said she must have slept through the alarm because she had a “bad night” the night before.
“Brouse reported she had been up until about 2 a.m. due to a panic attack,” Bruce alleged.
The affidavit said Brouse told them she woke up with a headache at 6 a.m. and she didn’t wake up again until officers arrived at her residence.
Brouse reported her son had gotten out of the house in the past by opening the front door.
“Brouse stated in the past he had only been outside for one or two minutes before she noticed and he had never left the front yard,” Bruce wrote in the affidavit.
Brouse installed a chain for the front door to keep her son from leaving the residence. She admitted to not checking the door before they laid down for a nap.
The affidavit said Brouse denied any illegal drug use.
Her husband was at work in McAlester and hadn’t been home that night. Her roommate had left around 6:30 a.m. that morning for work.
According to the affidavit, they interviewed Brouse’s friend. The friend reported she had not spoken to Brouse since midnight and had been staying at the residence for around one month.
The friend was staying on the opposite end of the residence and she said she didn’t know the child had left.
Bruce interviewed Brouse’s roommate. He said he left at 6:30 a.m. like he does every morning.
The affidavit said the roommate was not surprised when he heard the child had been found outside the residence, and he had significant concerns regarding the child.
The friend said he didn’t have these concerns when Brouse’s husband was home because she conducted herself differently when he was there.
According to the affidavit, the roommate said Brouse uses a bungee cord to tie the child’s door shut overnight, since he often gets out of bed.
The roommate believed the child had full access to the residence once Brouse was asleep. He alleged he had seen this occur multiple times.
The roommate said it was widely known the child could get out of the residence and unlock doors.
He unlocked the chain when he left for work, and said there was no way to re-engage the chain from the outside.
According to the affidavit, he expressed frustration and didn’t think Brouse did a good job supervising her son.
An arrest warrant was issued July 31, and Judge Katherine Thomas set bond at $5,000.
Man charged with indecent exposure
Charges were filed against a Stillwater man accused of indecent exposure.
Earl Ray Talley Jr., 41, was charged with indecent exposure stemming from an incident that occurred July 20.
Stillwater Officer Charles Rivas was dispatched to Cedar Apartments regarding an indecent exposure investigation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Rivas made contact with the victim who alleged Talley exposed his genitals and said he wanted to have sex with her.
The victim alleged when she opened the door, Talley initially asked them to quiet down.
She stepped outside to speak with Talley and informed him they weren’t being loud.
At which point she said, is when he made an inappropriate comment to her.
Rivas made contact with a witness on the scene after speaking with the victim.
According to the affidavit, the witness was in the residence when the victim initially went outside.
The witness went outside to see what was going on. He alleged that Talley pulled out his genitals and looked at the victim, saying “he was going to f--- her even if she did not want to.”
The witness then alleged Talley addressed him and said, he was going to have sex with the victim and there was nothing she could do about it.
Rivas asked the witness and victim where Talley was standing when the incident occurred.
“They both told me he started out at the top of the stairs,” Rivas said.
Both people said Talley walked halfway down the stairs when he pulled his genitals out.
Rivas contacted Talley at his apartment after speaking with the victim and witness.
Talley alleged he never spoke to the victim and didn’t leave his residence.
“He told me he had just gotten back from the emergency room not too long prior to my arrival. Earl told me he had not stepped outside of his apartment since returning home,” Rivas alleged in the affidavit.
Bond was set in the amount of $25,000.
