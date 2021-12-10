The two-week Drug Recognition Expert Training in Stillwater has come to an end, with a local officer taking the top academic award. Oklahoma State University Officer Aaron Spears had the top score on the 100 question test Friday, missing only one question.
Stillwater Police Sgt. J.D. Hansen, a DRE instructor, said all 19 law enforcement enrolled passed the test, with an average score of 95%.
DRE was started in 1979 by two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department, who “decided they wanted a better way of determining drug-impaired drivers,” Hansen said. “And they started doing a lot of evaluations to determine what were the best standards to utilize.”
Hansen said the pre-school is three days and seven days for the actual DRE school, followed by certification.
Hansen said the students completed 74-80 hours of training in addition to individual study sessions.
“Typically on a daily basis, they’re doing anywhere from one to two hours of just studying on their own,” he said. “And doing study sessions that we as instructors assist with. But it’s countless hours they’re having to do at home because there is so much material we provide to them in a short amount of time.”
Hansen said the class requires law enforcement officers who are enrolled to work hard and study, or they won’t be successful in passing the course. Hansen said DRE is one of the most challenging schools in law enforcement.
Toward the end of January, officers complete another series of tests to become certified. This is described as the more complex portion of the training.
“We will be doing three days worth of evaluations where they will conduct 12 evaluations of actual individuals that are currently under the influence of a drug,” he said. “It’s not like what we did with the wet lab, it’s actual people that have consumed drugs at some point.”
He said this portion of the training is conducted at a controlled facility in Jacksonville, Florida, and described it as similar to a treatment facility.
“They come in, and they’ll be under the influence of a random amount of drugs. The students are required to do an actual evaluation on at least four separate categories of the seven categories that we have,” Hanson said. “Through that process, they have to do that evaluation, and then they have to be able to classify what drug category that person is under the influence of, and they have to be correct.”
Hansen said after that, the students do 12 evaluations, certification knowledge exam, and finally they get put on display, “whether they know the material or they don’t.”
If the students pass, they will be certified Drug Recognition Experts. So far in Oklahoma there are only 182 certified DRE’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.