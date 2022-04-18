Three local officers, two from the Stillwater Police Department and one from the Oklahoma State University Police Department, were honored Monday evening at the Stillwater City Council meeting. Leslie Grotheer from OSUPD and Sgt. Kurt Merrill, SPD, received the medal of valor. The life-saving award went to SPD Officer Damian Neiswanger.
The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) selected the officers’ last summer for the awards, Steve Whitlock, Executive Director of OACP, said.
Grotheer’s award stemmed from an incident on April 19, 2021, where officers responded to a report of a person straddling the fifth-story wall of a parking garage. Grotheer was the first to the scene and convinced the person to bring both legs to the safe side of the wall, OACP Chief Louis Flowers said.
“Due to the professionalism and compassion exhibited during the incident, the OACP is recognizing Senior Police Officer Leslie Grotheer with a life-saving award,” Flowers said.
Merrill and Neiswanger received a lot of attention last March when a video was released of the two officers talking with an OSU student on top of a parking garage.
“There they found an individual sitting on the railing, preparing to jump,” Flowers said. “Officer Neiswanger distracted the individual, which allowed Master Patrol Officer Kurt Merrill to move closer.”
Flowers said Merrill grabbed the distraught student just as they moved forward to jump off the railing.
Whitlock said OACP selected these officers last year at the summer conference, but COVID impacted everyone’s schedules. He said he prefers to go to each community, where each officer works to recognize them, which is why the three officers are just now being recognized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.