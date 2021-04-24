Bob V, a member of Narcotics Anonymous has been clean for the last 18 years, and now he, along with hospitals, and institutions goes into the Payne County Jail to help inmates reach recovery.
Bob’s full identity isn’t being disclosed due to the anonymity of the program.
The idea behind bringing Narcotics Anonymous into the jail is to introduce them to the program of Narcotics Anonymous.
This will be the fourth year that Bob and others have gone into the jail with Narcotics Anonymous.
“Drug Court is an aftercare program if we could set up a way to meet inmates while they are there and encourage them to consider taking Drug Court very seriously because most of them are repeat offenders. A lot of times they get in Drug Court, do their time, get out and do the same thing over and over again,” he said.
Reese Lane, Payne County Jail Administrator said Narcotics Anonymous and drug court are two separate things.
Both are important tools that can help pave the road to recovery.
Narcotics Anonymous is different from Alcoholics Anonymous in several ways.
Firstly, Narcotics Anonymous isn’t a religious-based program but a spiritual based program.
Secondly, Narcotics Anonymous encompasses all addictions from drugs to alcohol.
“The difference between Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous is Alcoholics Anonymous is too vague of a term. It only deals with alcohol. Narcotics Anonymous deals with everything that is mood or mind altering, is covered under Narcotics Anonymous,” Bob said.
Going into the jail
“As far as the jail is considered we go in there twice a month we conduct meetings with the inmates and we bring in literature,” he said. “We open up the meetings with certain readings, we open it up with serenity prayer, it’s a non-religious program. It’s a spiritual program, spiritual based but it’s non-religious.”
Over the last year, things have changed slightly for Bob and the others that go into the Payne County Jail. COVID has changed the way they operate and the times they can come.
“We haven’t been able to go in for the last few months because they have had COVID there. There’s a temperature machine on the wall, when we get brought in, they take our temperature and we have to wear a mask,” he said. “We have to keep our masks on while we speak. So yes, in the beginning when COVID first hit, they shut everybody down because they didn’t know what was gonna happen.”
The men go into the men’s pod to speak about recovery and the women go into the women’s pod.
Bob said they also come in pairs that way they can keep each other accountable and on the approved literature.
“We have to go in pairs, we can’t go in alone because if I went in and started talking to them about Narcotics Anonymous I could say you know I could tweak it to be Bob’s version,” he said. “But if there’s two of us that go in. It keeps us from straying away from the actual word Narcotics Anonymous is.”
Bob said he always asks the inmates if anyone is getting out in a week or two, and if they are he hands them a schedule of the nearest meetings.
He recommends one meeting every day for 90 days straight because it helps with their journey of staying clean.
“Because it’s repetitive and accountable. If I know that I have to be here at 7 o’clock to come here without using, to be clean and you have to do that for 90 days. You have 30, 60, 90 days of being clean because you aren’t using while you are in jail and then when you get out we suggest, it’s not 90 days in 90 days,” he said. “Because people will think ‘I can do 10 meetings in one day and I can do that in nine days and it’s over with. So, we say a meeting a day for 90 days. That’s just so that you can get familiar with meeting different people, maybe meet a sponsor.”
Bob said if someone follows the program, it works. But, when they take out bits and pieces that is when things can and usually do go wrong.
An example he gave was someone slowly skipping the meetings and not seeing their sponsor, that can cause potential relapse.
Bob said an organization such as Narcotics Anonymous is important for a few reasons.
One, this has the potential to be a deterrent and help the inmates get sober once they are released from jail and or prison.
The second reason is inmates who get out and stay clean for at least a year can actually go back and carry the message at the jail and their journey of recovery and staying clean.
“So, why I personally think, you know, being exposed to the program Narcotics Anonymous, while you’re in jail, it shows them that one, there’s someplace you can go when you get out, and two the ones that are coming in there, some of them were ones that were at their first meeting that we have some member members on the panel that they first learned about Narcotics Anonymous from Payne County Jail,” he said. “They have to stay clean for a year before they can start the process, the orientation and the background, you know all the checks to get able to go back into the jail, they have to stay clean and they can’t be in jail for a year before they can come in and carry the message.”
Bob spoke highly of the staff at the Payne County Jail, and said they are very supportive of Narcotics Anonymous.
You know, as far as working with the jail, the Jail administration is awesome. They’ve helped us out tremendously. Allowing us access and going with this, and taking their time to sit in the meetings and get things ready,” he said.
Bob said the jail administration said the program will resume starting in April.
