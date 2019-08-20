Michael D. Banks, of Stillwater, was recently elected to serve as an international director of Lions Clubs International at the association’s 102nd International Convention, held in Milan, Italy, July 5 through July 9, 2019.
His election by the Association comes after endorsement by the Stillwater Noon Lions Club, Oklahoma NW district and the Lions of Oklahoma.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in over 200 countries or geographic areas. Their global focus of service includes diabetes, hunger relief, youth, aiding the blind and visually impaired, childhood cancer, and disaster relief. Local clubs also serve their communities in many additional ways.
As a member of the Lions Clubs International Board of Directors, Mr. Banks will participate in important decision making that will help drive Lions Clubs International forward as the association continues to expand their worldwide community service. He was named to both the Finance and Operations Committee and the Auditing Committee.
Mr. Banks has 43 years of experience in the accounting and real estate industries. He is a Certified Public Accountant and president of Banks & Banks, CPA, PC. In addition, he is the managing member of Banks Properties, LLC.
He became a Lion when he joined the Stillwater Noon Lions Club in 1990. He has held many offices including Club President and District Governor. At the state level, he served numerous years as Treasurer as well as serving on finance and audit committees.
In addition to his Lions activities, Mr. Banks has served his community as a scout leader for the Last Frontier Council of Boy Scouts of America; as treasurer of the Will Rogers Elementary School PTA; as treasurer of Community Aids Network; and, as member of Payne County Sales Tax Oversight Board. Mr. Banks is a member of Leadership Stillwater, Class XVI.
Mr. Banks’ wife, Anne Matoy Banks is also a member of Stillwater Noon Lions Club. They have been married 27 years and have a blended family of 7 children and 10 grandchildren. In addition to Lions, Ms. Banks is involved in numerous other community service activities.
