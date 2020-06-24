Local residents arrested on drug charges

Three Payne County residents were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was issued.
Taylor Noelle Mendinghall, 29, of Stillwater, Heather Lenisse Hesson-Newsom, 51, of Cushing and Jared Daniel Samone Mick, 22, of Stillwater were arrested on June 9, at the 1000 block of N. Hartford St.
Stillwater Officer Josh Carson was granted to serve a warrant by the honorable Judge Phillip Corley.
“When I arrived, I took my position in the predetermined stack and approached the apartment from the west,” Carson alleged.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Carson began knocking on the door and announcing his presence. The affidavit said Mendinghall opened the door, Carson ordered her out of the residence.
“I began systematically clearing each room as I entered. I observed a small juvenile male sitting on the living room couch,” Carson said in the affidavit.
In the south bedroom Mick was found in the attached bathroom, the affidavit said.
Carson alleged Mick saw him and quickly stood, while simultaneously throwing something down with his left hand. He was detained and placed in handcuffs.
Hesson-Newom was found in the far north bedroom, the affidavit said.
All three adults were detained and brought into the living room.
Mick was escorted into the south bedroom, and was advised of his miranda rights.
“Jared told me he threw down a syringe when I entered the room. Jared explained he uses methamphetamine intravenously and was visiting Taylor,” Carson alleged.
Carson repeated the same procedure with Hesson-Newsom. She was escorted to the south bedroom and read her Miranda Rights.
According to the affidavit, Hesson-Newsom is Mendinghall’s mom. She allegedly told Carson she is addicted to methamphetamine, and had been living at that residence for two days.
“Heather told me she had methamphetamine hidden on her person,” Carson said.
Detective Sherae LeJeune assisted in retrieving methamphetamine hidden on Hesson-Newsom.
According to the affidavit, two zip top baggies containing a crystal substance were found near her bra area.
“I took possession of the baggies and secured them as evidence. Heather had six grams of methamphetamine on her person,” Carson alleged.
She was taken back into the living room.
Mendinghall was then escorted to the same bedroom and advised of her Miranda Rights.
She allegedly told Carson she sells methamphetamine to cover bills, due to her being a single mom.
According to the affidavit, Mendinghall allegedly told Carson she hides the drugs between the mattresses in her bedroom, and they were in her bedroom.
Carson took pictures of the residence to preserve the condition it was in when he entered.
“Once overall pictures were taken, I began a search of the residence. I located several syringes in the bathroom Jared Mick was found in. The syringes were on the bathroom floor as well as the sink,” Carson alleged.
The officer also alleged he saw syringes in the bathroom sink. Carson noted the syringes were easily accessible to the juvenile.
Carson also alleged he found a set of working digital scales and scale weights used to calibrate the scales before use.
“In the south bedroom, I located a safe between the mattresses in the room exactly where Taylor said it was. In the safe, 16 grams of methamphetamine was found along with 27 grams of cut,” Carson alleged in the affidavit.
The officer defined “cut” as a substance that looks like methamphetamine combined with methamphetamine to add more product to the dealer’s supply to increase profit.
The affidavit said, an additional set of scale and zip top baggies was found with the methamphetamine.
Carson wrote in the affidavit he found a purse with Hesson-Newsom’s identification card inside it. Inside the purse was a zippered makeup bag with a glass pipe, syringes and methamphetamine.
Carson alleged Hesson-Newsom took ownership of the purse and the contents within it.
The evidence was photographed in place before being collected. Carson secured the collected evidence in his patrol car.
All three adults were placed under arrest and were transported to the Stillwater Jail.
“During booking, a small zip top baggie containing trace amounts of methamphetamine was located in Jared Mick’s pocket,” Carson wrote in the affidavit.
Carson remained with the child and the Department of Human Services was contacted.
Christina Cook-Glossip responded for DHS and conducted an investigation. The juvenile’s foster parents responded to the house to take custody of him.
Carson secured the apartment after the child left the scene.
All the evidence collected was taken to SPD. Carson tested a small amount of the crystal substance found, it tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to the affidavit, a total of 22 grams of methamphetamine was seized at the scene. The estimated street value was $600.
Mendinghall was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond was set at $35,000, she has a preliminary hearing on July 6.
Hesson-Newsom was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000, and she has court on Monday for a revocation hearing.
Mick was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000, and he will have a preliminary hearing on July 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.