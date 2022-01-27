After learning the Stillwater Animal Welfare animals needed rehoming, Stillwater resident Brandy Browne said she knew how to help.
“I had seen Stillwater Animal Welfare director Rachel's post about how full the shelter was. They had taken in over thirty dogs in the first 10 days of January,” she said. “I work as the shelter case manager for Wings of Hope, and I know how scary it is to be completely full and be wondering where you are going to put people/pets when you are completely out of space.”
Browne has been helping with needs within the community in various ways. She created We Are The Village, a Facebook group to help the community with service projects. Recently she and volunteers filled stockings for Christmas to give to the local homeless shelters. She said that since she has helped animal welfare before, she wanted to volunteer her time again.
“My family has volunteered several times for Animal Welfare and Humane Society, so I am passionate about the great work they do. Within the last two years, we have adopted a dog, two kittens, and a bunny from there! All are still living their best lives,” she said.
Browne made a Facebook post asking volunteers to clean out the shelter on Jan. 22 since the shelter was staying open.
“We had a handful of volunteers show up to the actual event, but we had many more help us get the word out during the week by sharing the event on social media, donations,” she said.
Over the course of four hours, only a few animals were left to be adopted, she said.
“After a full week of social media posting and the adoption event on Saturday, there were only four dogs, and three cats left. However, I see that they have taken in more this week of all ages and breeds,” Browne said.
Browne’s family and Jocelyn Kirkpatrick, another founding member of We Are the Village, donated their time to help the Animal Welfare staff in any way they could. She said they walked dogs to help get their energy low. That may seem small, but Browne said the staff is small, which helped them tremendously.
“It is very difficult for the limited staff that Animal Welfare has available to make sure that the animals get as much physical activity as we would like. Second, by supervising my children interacting with the dogs, we were able to tell which dogs were fine with littles … and which would do better with a calmer older child,” she said. “All the dogs were great with children. Another volunteer helped with cleaning and sanitizing.”
When asked if this would be something she does again in the future, Browne said she would like to help animal welfare a couple of times a year.
“In my work in mental health and with domestic violence victims, I have personally seen how an abuse survivor can open up and be more receptive to talking about really difficult things while engaging with an animal. It's less intimidating than sitting in a more clinical setting,” she said. “When you're petting an animal, it's more like you're having a conversation with a friend, if that makes sense. I know how underfunded our animal shelters are, so I would love to help any chance I get.”
Browne said she would like the community to know she is doing something for local nursing homes for Valentine's Day. If anyone wants to help, she said to watch out on her Facebook page for details to be announced.
