Nearly a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, leaving abortion decisions up to state governments, Stillwater students organized a protest for reproductive rights that started Sunday at Spears School of Business.
One of the organizers, Alyssa Sass, said the protest was a last-minute idea.
"It was an emergency. It wasn't planned," Sass said. "But I feel like we're going to do a couple more setups... but this one was an emergency."
Even though the protest was spur of the moment, word got around quickly, and many people showed up. Several signs were made for people who didn't have one, so everyone could get involved.
Initially, the plan was to walk from the business school to Strickland Park.
Due to the heat, everyone regrouped at the corner of Perkins Road and Hall of Fame Avenue by Chic-fil-A.
Protestors received support from motorists who passed by, but also some condemnation. Some honked their horns. Others yelled with a fist in the air.
One motorist who was stopped at a red light yelled, "You guys are a burden on our community" the rest of what he said was drowned out by cars honking in support of the protestors.
Sass said this is the first of many protests against the SCOTUS decision she would like to be a part of.
