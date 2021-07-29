Dillan Pinney-Mahler spent three weeks mowing 50 yards around Stillwater after being inspired by the We Are Raising Men 50 yard lawn challenge.
Pinney-Mahler said he and his mom saw the challenge on Facebook, and after looking into it, decided it would be beneficial for the community and him.
“Well, there's a lot of things that played into it. There was the community part, I guess it's not something that happens every day so I think it would be pretty cool if other people got their yards mowed,” he said.
Since he is wanting to start a lawn mowing business, he thought this challenge would be a good first step. He posted the challenge on his Businesses Facebook in hopes of finding people who needed help mowing their lawn.
“We created a Facebook page to kind of help promote my business, and we decided to put the 50 yard challenge on there too, and asked for people who need yards mowed, and I would go over there,” he said. “That would be a big helper on finding houses, and then we'd go to trailer parks and see if they needed it.”
When he initially began mowing lawns for people, he said most people were confused at first, but later gained an understanding of the challenge.
“Some of them were confused, because I guess it's not something that happens every day," he said. “Then they started to understand and then they kind of got excited.”
Pinney-Mahler said he faced a couple challenges with mowing the lawns. Between the extreme heat, malfunctioning equipment and simply not having motivation every day to complete the challenge, but still, he kept working.
"There are times where it was really hot, but I still went because I wanted to get it finished. There was gas that was kind of expensive and then some of the time, the mower and the weed eater would malfunction and we'd have to stop and fix it,” he said.
Even with the challenges he faced, he completed all 50 lawns and even made some friends along the way, which he said was his favorite part.
Pinney-Mahler said he would encourage other people to partake in this challenge and it isn’t limited to mowing lawns.
“The 50 yard challenge wasn't just mowing, like if it was in the winter time, you could shovel snow, or like, one of the people I mowed for the challenge,” he said. “They asked me to move logs. You can just help out random people that look like they need some help to give back to other people.”
