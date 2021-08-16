Local veterans express feelings of loss at seeing Afghanistan fall to Taliban

There are many among us for whom Afghanistan is not a hypothetical place, nor is war an abstract concept.
Hundreds with Payne County ties watched the fall of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, through eyes that have seen the conflict up close.
Ty Burns, who now represents northern Oklahomans in the State House, spent 20 years in the Oklahoma National guard. He was deployed to Iraq in 2008-2009 and deployed to Afghanistan in 2011-2012.
“It makes me very mad, we lost 14 Oklahomans and it makes me very angry because we fought our butts off trying to establish and protect the citizens from the Taliban,” he told the News Press. “It becomes very frustrating that we had Oklahomans die, but like I said it’s mixed emotions.”
Among the 14 Oklahomans who died was Burn’s friend, Lt. Damon Leehan, who was killed in action.
“My buddy that died over there, a couple days ago was his 10-year anniversary … Afghanistan fell two days later,” he said.
Burns said the 14 Oklahomans who died, didn’t die in vain, but to give an “Afghan kid just a little taste of what we indulge in every day in America,” Burns said. “We indulge in it so much that it becomes tasteless, and that is freedom. I truly hope those Afghan kids that tasted a little freedom will remember how it tasted and fight for their country.”
Burns said the choice to pull the troops out of Afghanistan entirely was a tough choice to make, and when asked if the troops should have stayed, he didn’t have a definitive answer.
“That’s a hard question, it’s the longest war in U.S. history. Would another 20 years make a difference, I doubt it. It takes generations to break culture and you’re trying to change culture. The culture is the enemy, not so much the Taliban.”
Burns said the only way to have prevented the takeover was if the troops had stayed there, but he believes they did all they could do.
“Afghanistan is the longest war in U.S. history … at some point, we were training up the Afghan army and police, and someday they gotta be self sustainable,” he said.
Burns said the U.S. helped give the Afghan army training, equipment and money to better prepare them for sustainability. Burns said Afghanistan was overtaken by the Taliban because of tribal ideology, meaning there is no democracy in a tribal government. He said Afghans are more concerned with family and survival than helping the country.
“We gave them the training, we gave them the equipment, we gave them the money, we gave them everything they’d need to sustain it, but the corruption is so deep,” he said. “There’s no loyalty to the country … it’s loyalty to a family or a group, not the country. That’s why the veterans get so pissed off about the flag.”
Burns said one of his interpreters is here in America, but another still in Afghanistan reached out to him a few weeks ago.
“That’s what gets hard, the people that helped Americans, they put their lives on the line and now he’s probably, if he’s not dead now he’s gonna be once they find out where he is and that he helped Americans,” Burns said.
The interpreter still in Afghanistan had his citizenship denied, and Burns believes those who helped Americans should receive American citizenship.
“He put his life on the line with us and I think he deserves to be a citizen. Unfortunately, not all the interpreters were granted citizenship,” Burns said. “He helped Americans.”
Stillwater’s Matt McCubbin, one of the owners of G&M Body Shop, was stationed in Afghanistan March 2004 to March 2005 with the U.S. Army. He said they helped get people registered to vote, “so they could have an actual election.” His unit provided security for the governor of Paktika province as he traveled around convincing residents to register to vote, he said. They did screening and reconnaissance “… then we hid in the background to make it look like the ANA (Afghan National Army) was doing it ... They were just getting their s--- together.”
At the same time, they were hearing stories about the Taliban pulling buses over and killing anyone with a voter registration.
He watches the current scene in Afghanistan and likens his response to a stage of grief.
“It feels like when someone close to you dies,” he said, and that his first reaction was to try to ignore it. “It’s happening, but I don’t have to deal with it anymore.”
But the more he thought about it, the more personal it became.
“You start thinking about your buddies and you think, ‘Did they die for nothing?’ … So this is this is endgame, fast-forward 20 years?,” McCubbin said.
McCubbin said he is flying to Los Angeles soon and will meet up with a few Army buddies. They will go to Riverside, California, to visit the grave of a friend who was killed by an explosion in Iraq in 2007.
“We thought we were helping them to have a democracy,” he said. “The soldiers did what they were supposed to do... It was something you were proud about doing.”
McCubbin is concerned for the Afghans he knew there and those who worked with the military.
Since 2016, he has been trying to help get a man who worked as an interpreter with his unit and others for more than 10 years approved to come to the U.S. He was being hunted in his village by the Taliban and was forced to flee, leaving much of the paperwork he needed behind. He is living in Hungary but his wife and five children have been in hiding in Kabul and were still there the last McCubbin knew.
“He’s probably losing his mind right now,” McCubbin said.
Stillwater’s Dennis McGrath, a student at Oklahoma State University, was a U.S. Army, Infantry squad leader and platoon leader, stationed in Afghanistan for 10 months in 2013. He also served several more tours in Iraq. His unit worked near the Pakistani border but he didn’t feel he could say exactly what their job was.
“For me, it’s heartbreaking,” McGrath said.
He doesn’t disapprove of the withdrawal, especially if the U.S. doesn’t plan to establish a permanent base there but he disagrees with the speed at which it was done.
When he was there, the ANA was a very young force in terms of training. They were shadowing the U.S. Army.
“This should not have been a ‘rip the band-aid off’ move ... It just left them crippled and more vulnerable than they already were,” he said. “It’s kind of a black eye.
“The guys and girls who were killed over there, it feels like they died for nothing.”
But McGrath also thinks about what the Taliban’s next effort to govern Afghanistan might look like.
“They were our foe, but they were a respectful foe, to a certain degree. They appeared to follow a chain of command. They were organized, much more organized than the ANA. They had battle drills,” he said. “I could see them making some kind of legitimate deal of themselves... There are a lot of people who are part of the Taliban who are decent people but they joined for safety, for themselves and their families.”
In spite of everything he’s seen lately, McGrath still feels good about the work he did while he was there.
“If we helped even one village, even for a time, and they felt good and safe, then it was worth it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.