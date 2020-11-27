A woman from Stillwater has created a Back The Badge Giving Tree in honor of local first responders.
Jamie Evans, works at Barry Patton Agency Farmers Insurance as a CRS and Social Media Marketing Manager.
Evans had an idea in the middle of the night of an angel tree for first responders.
Her idea sparked from watching videos on TikTok that depicted rioting and looting across the nation.
Evans said she follows a lot of first responders on TikTok who were asking their community to support them.
“They stressed on how this is more important now than ever. I watched countless videos of officers who were wanting to quit because of the hate they were getting,” she said. “I then came across an account who made it a mission to reach out to five First Responders every single day just to say thanks and to let them know they ‘had their 6’ This really got me thinking about what I could do in my community to make a difference.”
And so the Back the Badge Giving Tree was born. With over 300 first responders here in Stillwater Evans knew this would be a difficult task, but she knew it was an important one.
“I bounced my idea around two of my friends and we immediately went to work. I spoke to the city manager about our idea and it grew from there,” Evans said.
Evans had first responders in Stillwater complete a questionnaire so she could know what was needed for them.
“I wanted to be able to have a list that I could share with the city and eventually raise funds with the help of our community to get these items.” she said. “These items range from household items such as, a new dining room table and chairs for one of the fire stations, an infant car carrier for transporting babies for the Police Department, basic supplies like trunk organizers, gloves, disposable masks, to life saving items like NARCAN, CAT Tourniquets, comfort items for small children and COMMUNITY SUPPORT.”
Evans said she hopes to make this an annual event with possible smaller events to continue the support throughout the year.
“My vision for this event is to make it an annual community event. I am hopeful that we can do smaller events to continue the publicity and support throughout the whole year! To humanize the badge and eventually expand to neighboring communities,” she said.
Evans said as of Nov. 13, there have been 56 first responders that are being sponsored by a member of the community.
“Currently, we are not accepting financial donations, only sponsorships,” she said.
There are three ways that people can sponsor a first responder.
1. On the Back the Badge Giving Tree Facebook page www.facebook.com/BTBSTILLWATER
2. By phone or text to 405-743-1000
3. In person at 1120 N Duck Suite B “Can you imagine seeing everyday protests, riots, hearing only negative things? It would make you question what you are doing. Mywish for Back The Badge is that our First Responders see THEIR community coming together to support them when many other
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.