Skylar Aguirre navigated the crowded Tulsa shopping mall differently from everyone else – tap, tap.
Two-point touch it’s called, and the 8-year-old needs to use it with her white cane because she was born visually impaired. Everything she sees is a blur with 20/400 vision in both eyes.
She just started learning to use the cane this year, and although she fought it at first, this trip to the mall with her parents was the first time she asked to bring it along.
Eventually, the family approached an escalator. Stop.
“I hate escalators,” Skylar later said.
A man walks around the family and rides the moving stairs up to the second floor, zoning out for a few seconds like a blank-eyed sheep.
Skylar undivided attention, however, was fixated on the machine. She struggles to see slight elevation changes, her father said, so she couldn’t tell where the first step begins.
“When she walked up to it she said ‘I’ve never gone up an escalator before with a cane’, and I said we need to practice it,” Ricky Aguirre said. “She was nervous the whole time, and at the mall, there’s a bunch of people around.”
Skylar voiced concern at school.
Emma Jarman, a special education paraprofessional at Stillwater Junior High School, contacted the Oklahoma State University athletic department about allowing the girl to practice in its facility, which contains the only escalators in town. Senior Associate Athletic Director Kyle Waters quickly granted the request.
On Friday, the Aguirre family and two of Skylar’s teachers – Tisha Gossman and Charla Balfanz – went to help the girl get comfortable with the escalator. But they had to get there first, and Skylar Aguirre was tasked with leading the group.
She used her ears and cane to find the gate Waters opened at the west end zone of Boone Pickens stadium and listened for the ding indicating which elevator door to enter. After a walk down a wide hallway, she heard the whirring of the quicker-than-normal escalator.
Gossman and Balfanz, who themselves never had to give such a lesson, taught Skylar to feel the tapping on her cane. Each tap showed her a new step had emerged and it was OK to move forward.
“I’m going to fall,” Skylar said, worried.
So the teachers held her for the first few attempts. They taught her to keep her foot near her cane and to feel the stairs flattening, allowing the cane to push off the end. That cue told her when to step off.
A presumably simple task like ascending and descending escalators is something well-sighted people never have to think about. But Skylar Aguirre, Gossman said, is going to come across these obstacles for years until she learns to live in a world designed for humans whose most important sense is sight.
At one point, everything was improvised for her and for many blind people – drinking water without letting it spill, reading with their fingers, eating invisible food, walking without stumbling and getting hurt. The face of a friend, whose smile can say even more than a conversation, is lost. Blindness is among the most empathetic handicaps because people can easily imagine themselves with it – sometimes briefly experiencing it, stumbling to the restroom in the middle of the night.
But these challenges can be conquered with help, and Skylar has the needed support in Stillwater, her father said.
“Everyone is so committed,” Ricky Aguirre said. “She started so late, but she has come a very long way in a couple of years.”
After a few tries with Gossman and Balfanz, Skylar could go up and down confidently, and she said she no longer hates escalators.
