Cavender’s stores will offer customers FFA and Youth Livestock Show Support T-shirts with proceeds benefiting the FFA.
The three styles of T-shirts include Stock Show Strong, Rafter C, and No Biz Like Show Biz designs.
Shirts will be sold for $15 and $18 and are available starting today.
100% of proceeds will be donated to FFA Foundations in the 12 states where Cavender’s has stores: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Colorado, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Kansas, New Mexico, Alabama and Florida.
Donation to the Texas FFA Foundation
Cavender’s and many of its vendor partners are proud to announce a contribution to the Texas FFA Foundation for 2020 scholarships.
With the cancellation of the Houston and Austin Rodeo junior livestock shows, many Texas youth, especially graduating high school seniors are at a great disadvantage this year. These exhibitors work year-round to prepare their shows and unfortunately, have been short-changed the ability to see a return on their hard work. Many of these young people use the funds they make for college scholarships and financial aid, so to lend a helping hand, Cavender’s and vendor partners have decided to join forces with the Texas FFA Foundation in the form of scholarship support.
The $100,000 contribution was made by Cavender’s, Wrangler, Ariat, M&F Western, Durango, Cinch, Hooey and Panhandle Western Wear/Rock & Roll Denim. The 2020 scholarships will be awarded during the 92nd
Texas FFA State Convention in Dallas in July.
“The scope of the Texas FFA is growing and we are honored you will be growing with us. Our students will be better leaders tomorrow because we did not allow them to be fragile today,” says Aaron Alejandro, Executive Director Texas FFA Foundation.
