TXMZ, a Tulsa-based Mexican restaurant, is opening a Stillwater location at 116 West 10th Avenue, just south on Husband Street from the Stone Cloud Brewing Co. tap room that is under construction. It’s another partnership for Progressive Development, a firm owned by attorney and real estate developer Cory Williams, who also served as Stillwater’s State Representative from 2009-2019.
The building has a lawn on its west side measuring 6,000 square feet that will be utilized as outdoor space, similar to the back deck area at Stone Cloud, Williams said.
Williams said his request for this project is higher than the $275,000 in upfront financing he received for the Stone Cloud project because costs have risen and because the building itself is 1,000 square feet larger and it will be outfitted with a fully functioning kitchen.
Costs for things like commercial kitchen vent hoods and coolers are substantial, he said. The cost basis for the proposed work has been provided by Lott Construction, the company in charge of the Stone Cloud tap room.
The new project will receive $340,000 in up-front financing from SEDA through the downtown Tax Increment Financing district to offset development costs. The development agreement includes a covenant that requires the business to be continuously and fully operated for no less than five years.
Williams is proposing to make an investment of more than $1.7 million to renovate and equip the 4,608-square-foot building. The project is to be completed by Oct. 15, 2022.
The City is borrowing money from the Stillwater Utilities Authority to front the costs and will repay the funds over 10 years at 1.75% interest. The City will collect a minimum annual payment of $40,045 from property tax assessments and sales tax.
Williams said the timeline is more condensed for this project, so renderings from his architect weren’t available when Williams presented the project to the Stillwater Economic Development Authority.
He explained that like Stone Cloud, it’s another example of taking a building that hasn’t had a public use for many years and comes very close to the definition of “blighted” and repurposing it. But that will require significant work, including a new roof, exterior repairs and changes to the facade to make accessible, both in general and to meet requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Williams pointed out that the project will create jobs, which generate employment tax, and will produce sales, which generate sales tax. He said he has no doubt it will exceed the property tax assessment.
The project will also serve his larger purpose of expanding the downtown pedestrian corridor and increasing density beyond the prime development area between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, he said.
He hopes to extend the area where people go at night with Stone Cloud, TXMZ and a few other projects he’s working south of Ninth Avenue.
Williams told the trustees he goes out and finds experienced operators with proven concepts, which mitigates not just his risk, but the City’s risk when providing development incentives.
TXMZ stands for “Tacos and Mezcal.” It’s an authentic street taco restaurant concept developed in Tulsa by the Guajardo family.
“It’s unlike anything that we have in town currently,” Williams said. “… What they’ve done in a very small location in Tulsa is phenomenal. This is substantially larger with a huge outdoor space so I’m really excited about what we’re wanting to do.”
The outdoor space will be heavily utilized with a large cantilevered balcony. Williams said they plan to save a large pecan tree that sits at the corner of 10th and Husband and incorporate it into the design.
“It’ll be a great patio to sit on mid to late afternoon, hopefully all year round,” he said.
The restaurant will provide a very authentic street taco experience, TXMZ owner Mario Guajardo told the trustees. The Tulsa location at 19th Street and Boston Avenue combines a cool, rustic modern design with high-quality, made-from-scratch Mexican food that contains some non-traditional ingredients as well as some traditional ingredients like chapulines – small grilled or toasted grasshoppers – that might be new to Stillwater diners.
“It’s very authentic in a lot of ways,” he said. “ … They’re street tacos, but fancy street tacos with micro-greens.”
TXMZ has been named one of the top 10 hottest new restaurants in Tulsa and that locations gets a lot of people from Stillwater. Guajardo said he has no question it will do well here and he’s happy to have access to the kind of authentic, unique space he needs to make the concept work.
“We want something that’s unique, takes a little bit of effort and has a little bit of soul behind it,” he said. “So when you mix that with the food, people feel like they’re on a little mini vacation.”
The restaurant will bring a lot of value to the community, with 40-60 employees and payroll in excess of $500,000 per year, he said.
Vice-mayor Alane Zannotti, a former downtown business owner who says her heart is in downtown, said the idea of taking a building that hasn’t been used in recent years and using it to bring something new to downtown has her “smiling from ear to ear.”
“This is what the downtown redevelopment TIF is for,” Mayor Will Joyce said. “It’s for redevelopment of buildings that are not producing what they should be producing economically and certainly aren’t producing anything to our community from a cultural or experience standpoint and turning them into something that becomes a center and draws people to the area, draws people to the our community for entertainment and shopping, and ultimately spending tax money here, which was the goal. So it’s very exciting to see … these types of opportunities coming in.”
