Sales and use tax revenues for the City of Stillwater were down slightly in May compared to the previous year, according to the City’s latest Tax Apportionment Report. But overall collections are up by about $4.2 million year-to-date, more than 14% above the same time last year, with 11 of 12 months reported.
Sales and use tax collections have been on a consistent rise for the past five years except for 2020, when revenues plateaued during pandemic-related shutdowns. But City officials had feared a steep drop and were pleasantly surprised to have revenues hold steady. They began to climb again in 2021 and have already exceeded last year’s total.
Use tax revenues, collected on merchandise that doesn’t incur sales tax or that is bought somewhere else and used in Stillwater – common with items like building materials – have risen more sharply than sales tax since 2017.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission apportioned $3,073,360 to the City of Stillwater in May from transactions made in March and taxes remitted to OTC in April. Sales and use tax collections reported the previous May were $3,226,636, almost 4.8% higher.
Both sales and use tax were down for the month, with use tax taking the bigger hit.
Use tax collections for the month were $310,310, down 13.5% from the previous May, and sales tax was down 3.66%, dropping by $104,948 to $2,763,050.
Visitor tax, the 7% assessment guests in Stillwater’s hotels and short-term rentals pay, continues to rebound following a drop in 2020 and steeper drop in 2021.
Year-to-date visitor tax revenues are close to 2019 levels, with one more month of the fiscal year to go.
Visitor tax revenues were $77,593 for May, about $10,500 or 15.7% more than last May.
City staff had cautiously budgeted $500,000 for fiscal year 2022.
Revenues year-to-date have already far exceeded that, reaching $757,173 so far, up 61.8% from the same time last year.
