Small businesses make big dreams possible, and there is no bigger dream than reaching space.
What used to be known as the “final frontier” is now the “future frontier” of technology, innovation, exploration, and intelligence. For America to remain a world superpower, it needs to prove its dominance in space, and small businesses are making that happen every day.
Stillwater, Oklahoma is home to my company, Frontier Electronics Systems. Oklahoma is not typically thought of as a “space” state, but we are. Together with hundreds of small businesses like mine across 48 states, we are working to manufacture the parts and technology to take Space Launch System and America’s future in space, from a possibility to a reality.
At FES, our Company’s 135 employees work on cutting-edge technology that is helping take America into the next generation of space exploration. For over 40 years, FES has engineered and manufactured sophisticated hardware for the aerospace industry, and in 1990 we began our journey to develop and build space flight electronics. The Company has built quite a legacy, having also produced components for satellites, the International Space Station, and the CST-100 Starliner commercial spacecraft. Now, FES is engineering and building critical electronics for NASA’s Space Launch System.
FES produces the auxiliary power unit controller for the heavy lift rocket system’s RS-25 engines and power distribution control modules for the Orion space craft. Those modules will ensure that the rocket remains on the right trajectory on its way to orbit as well as controlling important life support systems. FES also supplies circuit card assemblies, crew controls, power assemblies, and avionics for the Orion capsule, as well as electronics for the launch abort system to ensure the safety of our astronauts.
NASA’s SLS rocket is the most powerful rocket ever built. After a grueling series of tests, it is preparing for its first Artemis mission later this year.
As a woman of Chickasaw heritage, I am thrilled to be working on the rocket that will deliver the first woman and first person of color to the Moon, into Deep Space, and eventually to Mars. In fact, SLS is the only exploration-class rocket capable of transporting humans to the Moon and Deep Space, making it a critical component to America’s future in space.
Not only is SLS the premier space vehicle for human transport, it is also essential for a broad range of fact-finding missions, data collection, and robotic missions to the outer limits of our solar system. The possibilities for scientific discovery are as limitless as our imaginations. Yet the advantages of this forward-facing NASA program do not end with scientific research. Leveraging space for national security and intelligence purposes is becoming more of a necessity every day. Adversarial nations are not only creating contentious situations on Earth, but they are also looking toward space for the future of warfare. The U.S. must not only be ready to meet any challenge in space but must also be able to win. This preparation requires extensive research, ongoing space missions, and sustained support for space programs.
For all these reasons, I am proud to represent Frontier Electronics Systems at the upcoming 2022 SLS – Orion – EGS Suppliers Conference in Washington, D.C. With so much at stake here on the ground as well as in space, it is important for small business owners who contribute to the SLS program to voice their support for continued funding and a sustained mission in space.
I’m looking forward to speaking to our Oklahoma representatives about how their support for NASA’s SLS program will impact our nation’s leadership in space, our national defense efforts, and employees of businesses like mine. We all can play a part in securing our future, and I encourage all of you to also take an active role in supporting the businesses who turn dreams into reality on Earth and in space.
Dr. Brenda Rolls is the president and CEO of Frontier Electronic Systems.
