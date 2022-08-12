ProValue.Net has been local family owned and operated since 1996. They have dedicated themselves to building and operating their wireless network to bring fast and reliable internet service to rural homes and businesses. To continue that same dedication, ProValue.Net is excited to announce Nick Beverage has been appointed as the new CEO.
Nick is founder and president, Shon Beverage’s third oldest son and has grown up at ProValue.Net. He has held many different roles in the company. Most recently Nick was Chief Operation Officer before accepting his new role. Nick is excited to continue his family’s vision and lead ProValue.Net into the future.
