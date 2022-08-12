Oklahoma City Community College is partnering with SCORE Oklahoma City to offer a workshop series for potential business owners. The series is called “Simple Steps for Starting Your Business,” and it includes six sessions at no cost.
Each session is designed to help a person decide whether he or she is ready to take the next step toward becoming an entrepreneur. The trainings will cover key business, legal and financial considerations, plus business plan basics and much more.
“Simple Steps for Starting Your Business” includes the following Thursday sessions:
- Aug. 25 – Session 1: Business Basics
- Sept. 1 – Session 2: Business Concepts
- Sept. 8 – Session 3: Marketing
- Sept. 15 – Session 4: Financial Matters
- Sept. 22 – Session 5: The Business Plan
- Sept. 29 – Session 6: Hiring
All sessions will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m.at OCCC’s Keith Leftwich Library, located at 7777 S. May Ave. While the sessions are free, registration is required. To learn more about each session or register, go to https://oklahomacity.score.org/content/take-workshop-18.
