Drivers on Perkins Road will notice a few changes beginning this week as construction continues on the northbound lanes of US 177, a main commercial corridor known in Stillwater as Perkins Road.
The City of Stillwater and Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Monday that the traffic signal at Krayler Avenue would be disabled and the intersection would become a four-way stop without electronic signaling.
The intersection was not immediately marked with stop signs.
City officials said traffic at the intersection would be monitored but they could not say how long it would take for the traffic signal to be replaced with stop signs.
People who live in the area east of Perkins Road have been advised to use Hartford Street between Redbud Drive and Krayler Avenue as an alternate north/south route.
On Wednesday, the City and ODOT announced that all direct access points off Perkins Road between Hall of Fame Avenue and McElroy Road for the Pioneer Plaza shopping center had been temporarily closed.
People are being encouraged to continue patronizing the businesses in the shopping center but are asked to use the north entrances off McElroy Road or the south entrance off Hall of Fame Avenue for access.
One of the two Perkins Road entrances will reopen in two weeks, according to the announcement.
Although business driveways will be closed for construction along the length of the Perkins Road project at various times, ODOT has pledged at least one access point will always be available.
Traffic on Perkins Road has been restricted to a single lane in either direction and shifted to the two lanes on the west side of the roadway since mid-February.
The reconstruction of Perkins Road extends from just north of Hall of Fame Avenue to Lakeview Road and includes the major intersections at McElroy Road and Lakeview. Medians will be installed to reduce the number of traffic accidents by limiting where drivers can turn left.
Left hand turns are already prohibited in many places while the road is under construction, but not all drivers are taking that to heart. Residents have repeatedly taken to social media in recent weeks to complain about drivers ignoring the signs and holding up traffic while they wait to make a prohibited turn.
The reconstruction of Perkins Road is being done in two phases and is expected to take two years, with a pause this fall to accommodate visitor traffic during Oklahoma State University’s football season.
The City of Stillwater posts project updates at stillwater.org.
