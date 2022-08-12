The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced that Oklahoma City will host the National Governor’s Association, Summer 2022 Workforce Symposium.
“Time and time again, Oklahomans have proven that our state’s workforce is one of the strongest in the nation,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “We are honored to host this conference in Oklahoma City, and we are excited to showcase our great state to our friends from across the country.”
The NGA Center for Best Practices Summer 2022 Symposium brings together workforce leaders across the nation to highlight best practices across the country. The event will run from Aug. 14-17 in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma’s innovative and impactful initiatives and programs developed to support employers and workers across the state will be highlighted throughout the symposium. Panel topics range from addressing barriers to the workforce and the state’s growing film and entertainment industry. The week’s theme is Oklahoma: The Comeback Capital, a nod to Oklahoma’s recovery from the pandemic.
“Oklahomans love a good comeback, whether it’s football, the Thunder or our economy and workforce after a devastating pandemic. The theme we chose, the Comeback Capital, reflects that resilient spirit and highlights the fact that our state didn’t just recover from the pandemic, we came back better than before,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “We are excited that NGA has chosen Oklahoma as its host site and OESC is honored to lead the way in this partnership and in Oklahoma’s continued workforce development.”
Speakers and guests include Governor Kevin Stitt, First Lady Sarah Stitt, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.
“We are grateful to Governor Stitt for hosting this important convening which will serve as a valuable opportunity for governor’s workforce development leaders to share bipartisan best practices and innovative solutions to today’s most pressing workforce challenges,” said NGA Executive Director Bill McBride. “Workforce development is a key priority for governors across the country, and as a new member of NGA’s Executive Committee, we are excited to highlight Governor Stitt’s leadership on economic development on a national stage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.