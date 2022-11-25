Whether you are a local looking to support your favorite Stillwater staples or a visitor who wants to explore all that America’s Friendliest College Town has to offer, the Stillwater Savings Pass is for you.
The Stillwater Savings Pass offers deals, coupons, and discounts on lodging, dining, shopping, and family activities to help you enjoy the full Stillwater experience.
Visit Stillwater has coordinated in-destination activities into a digital experience passport that targets locals and visitors across different interest areas. By seamlessly connecting consumer interests with the experiences offered in Stillwater, we can grow our visitor base, increase commerce, and distinguish our destination from others in the region.
The Stillwater Savings Pass combines tickets, purchases, and special offers into a fully branded experience available instantly on your phone. The time between downloading the Savings Pass and being able to use it is approximately thirty seconds.
By establishing a one-to-one communication channel, Visit Stillwater can fluidly enhance the on-site experience. Local businesses will see more customers, and visitors and locals will explore and experience the best of our community.
Details about participating businesses, their location, and links to their website make it easy for you to discover your new favorite restaurant, boutique shop, or family activity. Simply sign up and watch the savings roll in.
If you own or manage a local hospitality industry business that is not already participating in the Stillwater Savings Pass, contact Avery Kinzie, Visit Stillwater Director of Marketing, to take advantage of this free service.
The Visit Stillwater team is happy to brainstorm ideas and descriptions for your Stillwater Savings Pass discount or offer. Businesses can even plan to provide a series of offers that change monthly or quarterly to motivate repeat customers.
To access the pass, connect at VisitStillwater.org and under “TOOLS”, click Stillwater Savings Pass.
For more information about the Stillwater Savings Pass, contact Avery Kinzie at Avery@VisitStillwater.org or 405-743-3697.
For the most current and up-to-date information regarding the Stillwater hospitality industry, go toVisitStillwater.org, and follow Visit Stillwater on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @VisitStillwater. Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater President and CEO, can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
